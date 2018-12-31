NDTV Gadgets360.com

Aquaman Crosses Suicide Squad as It Nears $750 Million at Global Box Office

, 31 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Aquaman Crosses Suicide Squad as It Nears $750 Million at Global Box Office

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry in Aquaman

Highlights

  • Aquaman grossed nearly $137 million this weekend
  • It’s now 3rd highest-grossing film in DC universe
  • Yet to release in Italy, Japan

Aquaman had a terrific final weekend of 2018 as it brought in $136.95 million (about Rs. 957.14 crores) worldwide for a total of $748.8 million (about Rs. 5,233.36 crores), which took it past Justice League ($657.9 million), Man of Steel ($668 million), and Suicide Squad ($746.8 million) to become the third highest-grossing DC universe film of all-time. If Aquaman can keep it up — this was just its second weekend in the US, and third/fourth elsewhere — it may well have a shot at dethroning Wonder Woman ($821.8 million) and possibly even Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($873.6 million). Aquaman has yet to release in Italy (January 1) and Japan (February 8).

Aquaman Is Full of Ocean Wonder, but Also Endless Exposition

The Jason Momoa-starrer is already the best performing DC universe film of all-time outside the US, thanks to an $85.4 million (about Rs. 596.94 crores) haul this weekend, which took the international total to $560 million (about Rs. 3,915.80 crores). If you count all movies based on DC Comics properties, that puts Aquaman second only to The Dark Knight Rises, which brought in $636.8 million from non-US markets during its theatrical run in 2012. Back home, Aquaman garnered $51.55 million (about Rs. 360.46 crores), bringing its US total to $188 million (about Rs. 1,314.59 crores) at the end of the second weekend.

China has been the highest earner for Aquaman's $560 million international total, providing nearly half of it with $260.4 million (about Rs. 1,820.84 crores). Warner Bros. targeted the market, releasing Aquaman in China on December 7 before anywhere else — India got it on December 14, a week before the US — and it has certainly proved to be a good bet for the studio.

In other franchise news, Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now up to $213.24 million (about Rs. 1,490.33 crores) globally, after adding $45.7 million (about Rs. 319.51 crores) over the weekend. Spider-Verse is yet to open in Brazil (January 10) and Japan (March 28). And then there's Bumblebee, which is set to release this week in India and China on January 4. Bumblebee grossed $66.2 million (about Rs. 462.83 crores) at the worldwide box office this weekend, taking its total to $156.77 million (about Rs. 1,096.05 crores).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aquaman, DC Comics, Warner Bros, DCEU
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Tesla Names Close Musk Friend Larry Ellison to Board
Pricee
Aquaman Crosses Suicide Squad as It Nears $750 Million at Global Box Office
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Y81i
TRENDING
  1. Jio Happy New Year Offer Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
  2. Nokia 9 PureView Leaked Press Render Shows Penta-Lens Camera Setup
  3. Airtel May Lose 70 Million Users With End of 'Lifetime Free' Plan: Report
  4. Twitter CEO Is the Latest Public Figure to Face Backlash From His Tweets
  5. TRAI Gives a Month to Consumers to Choose Channels Under New Framework
  6. Aquaman Bests Suicide Squad as It Nears $750 Million Worldwide
  7. Honor V20 (Honor View 20): Top 5 Features You Should Know About
  8. Nine Things to Look Forward to From Reliance Jio in 2019
  9. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [November 2018]
  10. Poco F2 Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 845 SoC, Android 9.0 Pie
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.