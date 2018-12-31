Aquaman had a terrific final weekend of 2018 as it brought in $136.95 million (about Rs. 957.14 crores) worldwide for a total of $748.8 million (about Rs. 5,233.36 crores), which took it past Justice League ($657.9 million), Man of Steel ($668 million), and Suicide Squad ($746.8 million) to become the third highest-grossing DC universe film of all-time. If Aquaman can keep it up — this was just its second weekend in the US, and third/fourth elsewhere — it may well have a shot at dethroning Wonder Woman ($821.8 million) and possibly even Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($873.6 million). Aquaman has yet to release in Italy (January 1) and Japan (February 8).

The Jason Momoa-starrer is already the best performing DC universe film of all-time outside the US, thanks to an $85.4 million (about Rs. 596.94 crores) haul this weekend, which took the international total to $560 million (about Rs. 3,915.80 crores). If you count all movies based on DC Comics properties, that puts Aquaman second only to The Dark Knight Rises, which brought in $636.8 million from non-US markets during its theatrical run in 2012. Back home, Aquaman garnered $51.55 million (about Rs. 360.46 crores), bringing its US total to $188 million (about Rs. 1,314.59 crores) at the end of the second weekend.

China has been the highest earner for Aquaman's $560 million international total, providing nearly half of it with $260.4 million (about Rs. 1,820.84 crores). Warner Bros. targeted the market, releasing Aquaman in China on December 7 before anywhere else — India got it on December 14, a week before the US — and it has certainly proved to be a good bet for the studio.

In other franchise news, Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now up to $213.24 million (about Rs. 1,490.33 crores) globally, after adding $45.7 million (about Rs. 319.51 crores) over the weekend. Spider-Verse is yet to open in Brazil (January 10) and Japan (March 28). And then there's Bumblebee, which is set to release this week in India and China on January 4. Bumblebee grossed $66.2 million (about Rs. 462.83 crores) at the worldwide box office this weekend, taking its total to $156.77 million (about Rs. 1,096.05 crores).