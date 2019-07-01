Technology News
Apple TV+ Video Streaming Service Focussed on Quality Over Quantity: Report

Apple's on-demand subscription service will go live in over 100 countries this fall.

By | Updated: 1 July 2019 16:27 IST
Apple TV+ Video Streaming Service Focussed on Quality Over Quantity: Report

Unlike Netflix's content quantity, Apple has indicated that its TV+ service would only focus more on a handful of top-tier shows. According to Eddy Cue, Apple's Senior Vice President of Internet software and services, Apple would not create the most number of shows, but create the best of them, Engadget reported on Monday. Eddy did not think that Netflix's emphasis on quantity was bad, but he said it was just not Apple's intended model.

As part of its TV services, the iPhone maker is planning to release new movies and shows every month, with the first one most likely to be Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer The Morning Show, the report added citing The Sunday Times interview of Eddy Cue. The Morning Show is a series about the behind-the-scenes drama at a TV morning show.

Other shows would include Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories and the Little America series from Big Sick creators Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon. The Little America will be based on true-life tales of immigrants or children of immigrants from across the US, whereas Amazing Stories is a science-fiction anthology series.

Earlier in March, it was announced that Apple's on-demand subscription service will start in over 100 countries this fall.

Later in May, the Apple TV service began rolling out in over 100 countries, including India, which comes bundled with Apple TV+, the company's original video subscription service.

There is still no word on how much Apple TV+ video streaming service will cost and whether it will be available on non-Apple devices.

Written with inputs from IANS

Apple TV+ Video Streaming Service Focussed on Quality Over Quantity: Report
