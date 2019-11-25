Technology News
Apple TV+ Renews M. Night Shyamalan's Servant Even Before It Premieres

The psychological thriller is the fifth of Apple TV+'s original shows to receive a second-season pickup.

By | Updated: 25 November 2019 13:34 IST
Apple TV+ Renews M. Night Shyamalan's Servant Even Before It Premieres

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Apple TV

  • The announcement was made on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
  • Servant has been directed by Shyamalan and created by Tony Basgallop
  • Meanwhile, Apple has delayed the theatrical release of The Banker

Apple has confirmed a second season of M. Night Shyamalan's Servant ahead of its series premiere on November 28.

The executive producer made the announcement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, on Friday, Engadget reported.

Directed by Shyamalan and created by Tony Basgallop, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

The psychological thriller is the fifth of Apple TV+'s original shows to receive a second-season pickup. Dickinson, For All Mankind, and See also got early renewals.

Apple ordered two seasons of The Morning Show right from the start, so its future won't be up in the air for a while yet.


According to Engadget's report, to some extent, Apple needs these early renewals. The continuation of Servant and other early shows will ensure that you have more to watch even if you exhaust the next wave of shows.

Meanwhile, Apple has delayed the theatrical release of The Banker originally set for December 6 due sexual misconduct allegations levelled at Bernard Garrett Jr., the son of the character portrayed by Anthony Mackie in the film.

The Banker is one of Apple's earliest original movies for Apple TV+ and the story is based on the real-life story of two African-American businessmen in the 1960s who helped people to overcome racial barriers in banking.

Apple TV+ Renews M. Night Shyamalan's Servant Even Before It Premieres
