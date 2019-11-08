Technology News
loading

Apple TV+ Renews See, Dickinson, For All Mankind for Season 2

Joining The Morning Show, which already had it.

By | Updated: 8 November 2019 18:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple TV+ Renews See, Dickinson, For All Mankind for Season 2

Photo Credit: Apple

Hailee Steinfeld and Wiz Khalifa in Dickinson

Highlights
  • All three shows premiered at launch on Apple TV+
  • Dickinson season 2 has already in production
  • For All Mankind will run beyond second season

Apple has confirmed that it has greenlit second seasons of three of its TV+ original series: the Jason Momoa-starrer post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama See, the Battlestar Galactica creator Ronald D. Moore's Joel Kinnaman-starrer alt-history sci-fi drama For All Mankind, and the Hailee Steinfeld-starrer historical coming-of-age comedy Dickinson. That means all of its launch adult-oriented dramas — the Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon-starrer newsroom drama The Morning Show was announced with a two-season order — will return for sophomore year.

Two of those Apple TV+ original series — See and Dickinson — were reported to be returning in October, with The Hollywood Reporter claiming that production had already begun on the second season of the latter in New York, while the former had been quietly renewed months ago as well. An Apple spokeswoman confirmed the fates of those shows to THR on Thursday, alongside For All Mankind, which THR says has been renewed for “additional seasons”. Emphasis ours to note that the space race series has its future secure beyond the upcoming second season.

It's interesting that Apple has decided to make more of all four shows — See, For All Mankind, Dickinson, and The Morning Show — when reviews have either been middling, not kind, or terrible. For All Mankind and Dickinson are the best served of lot, with a respective 72 and 71 percent “fresh” rating on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and a favourable 65 and 67 score on reviews aggregator Metacritic, respectively. The Morning Show has a 62 percent (barely) “fresh” rating on RT, and a mixed 60 score on Metacritic. And See is the worst, with a 41 percent “rotten” rating on RT, and an unfavourable 37 score on Metacritic.

Of course, just like every other streaming service, Apple TV+ won't disclose viewership figures unless it suits its narrative. People familiar with the matter told THR that Apple TV+ drew “millions” of viewers over launch weekend; all that means is it's more than 1.99 million. Average time spent was “well over an hour”, which is close to the length of a single episode, mind you.

Next for Apple TV+ are the M. Night Shyamalan-directed psychological thriller Servant on November 28, and the Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul, and Lizzy Caplan-starrer legal drama Truth Be Told on December 6; the Minhal Baig-directed Muslim coming-of-age movie Hala sometime in December; and the Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie-starrer drama The Banker out January 31, 2020.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple TV Plus, See, Dickinson, For All Mankind
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
EU's Vestager Backs Twitter for Banning Political Ads, Berates Facebook
Mass Surveillance Fears as India Readies Facial Recognition System
Honor Smartphones
Apple TV+ Renews See, Dickinson, For All Mankind for Season 2
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mastodon: What Is It and Why Is It Gaining Popularity?
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched
  3. PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update to Bring New Character, TDM Map, and More
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro Tipped to Sport 120Hz Fluid AMOLED Display
  5. IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
  6. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
  7. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched
  8. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  9. WhatsApp for iPhone Users Report Significant Battery Drain Issue
  10. Leica SL2 47-Megapixel Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Stadia Hits the Play Store Ahead of November 19 Launch
  2. Moto G8 Leaks in Promotional Video That Tips Design, Colour Variants
  3. Samsung Galaxy A70s Update Brings October Patch, Side-Key Bixby Function, Link to Windows Feature, More
  4. WhatsApp for iPhone's Recent Update Drastically Impacting Battery Life, User Reports
  5. Samsung W20 5G Foldable Phone Launch Date Tipped for November 19, Could Be Rebranded Galaxy Fold 5G Variant
  6. Google Asked by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to Remove 'Anti-India App'
  7. Apple Dominates Smartwatch Market With 48 Percent Share in Q3: Strategy Analytics
  8. Mass Surveillance Fears as India Readies Facial Recognition System
  9. Apple TV+ Renews See, Dickinson, For All Mankind for Season 2
  10. EU's Vestager Backs Twitter for Banning Political Ads, Berates Facebook
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.