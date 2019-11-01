Technology News
Apple TV+ Live Now: How to Get It Free for 1 Year

Everyone who purchased a new Apple device after September 10 can get one-year free Apple TV+ subscription.

Updated: 1 November 2019 17:11 IST
Apple TV+ Live Now: How to Get It Free for 1 Year

Apple TV+ is now available via Apple TV app and tv.apple.com

  • Apple TV+ went live earlier today in India and over 100 other countries
  • It is the company’s brand-new video streaming service
  • Apple TV+ is debuting with shows like See, The Morning Show, Dickinson

Apple TV+ on Friday went live as yet another video streaming service in an already crowded streaming space. Anyone can subscribe to the service by paying a monthly charge that is Rs. 99 per month in the case of India and $4.99 per month for the US. The Cupertino, California-based company is also offering a week-long trial period to all subscribers so that they can have a taste of the service before committing to it. In an effort to quickly get a significant chunk of subscriber base on board, the company is also offering one-year subscription to the service for free for anyone who buys a new Apple device. Read on to find out exactly who is eligible for the offer and how you can avail it.

Apple TV+ one-year free subscription offer

According to the company, it will offer one-year free Apple TV+ subscription to anyone purchasing a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac capable of running the latest iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS. The device should have been bought after September 10, 2019 to be eligible for the offer.

Apple is giving a three-month period starting the day of setting up the new Apple device to redeem the offer. In case of devices purchased between September 10 and November 1, the three-month period will start on November 1.

The free Apple TV+ subscription redeemed as a part of the promo will be eligible for Family Sharing, like a regular Apple TV+ subscription. With Family Sharing, the subscribers will be able to share the subscription with up to 5 other family members. However, Apple says only one person out of a Family Sharing group will be eligible to redeem the free Apple TV+ subscription offer.

How to redeem free Apple TV+ subscription offer

Starting today, if you had purchased a new Apple device after September 10, 2019, you can head over the Apple TV app on your new device to redeem the free Apple TV+ offer. Make sure if you have latest version of the operating system on your Apple TV device.

Once you are in the Apple TV app, you will see Enjoy 1 Year Free offer message. If you don't see the message, scroll down until you spot it.

Tap Enjoy 1 Year Free. There is a chance you might be asked to enter your Apple ID password, confirm your billing information, or add a valid payment method. Notably, your payment method will not be charged during the 1-year free trial period. However, if you want to cancel after the free period, make sure you cancel one day before the expiry of the free one-year period to avoid getting charged for the next billing cycle.

Once the setup process is complete, you can start enjoying the new Apple TV+ originals and documentaries. Apart from Apple TV app, you can also watch Apple TV+ shows via tv.apple.com.

As mentioned, anyone who had purchased a new Apple device between September 10 and November 1 will get until January 31, 2020 to redeem the free Apple TV+ offer.

Further reading: Apple TV Plus, Apple
