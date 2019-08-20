Technology News
loading

The Morning Show Trailer: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Fight to Be the Top Newsreader in Apple TV+ Series

The Morning Show is out in the autumn on Apple TV+.

By | Updated: 20 August 2019 14:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The Morning Show Trailer: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Fight to Be the Top Newsreader in Apple TV+ Series

Photo Credit: Apple

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show

Highlights
  • The Morning Show to release on Apple TV+ in autumn
  • New trailer shows opposite career trajectories of two women
  • Aniston, Witherspoon, Carell play cable news TV hosts

A week on from the teaser, Apple has released a full-length trailer for its upcoming TV+ original series The Morning Show, the news drama starring the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell in the lead. It gives us our first proper look at the show and its premise, which centres on newsreader Alex Levy (Aniston) as she fights for her job with aspiring journalist Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal involving her co-host Mitch Kessler (Carell). The Morning Show has been inspired by CNN correspondent Brian Stelter's 2013 book “Top of the Morning,” which looked at the rivalry between NBC's Today and ABC's Good Morning America.

The new Morning Show trailer opens with Alex (Aniston) stating on air that her co-host and partner of 15 years, Mitch (Carell), has been fired for the show, due to allegations whose details are unclear. An angry Mitch, watching at home, proceeds to wreck his television with a fire iron. As he addresses the employees, a network chief says: “We are facing the biggest crisis in our history.”

Kessler claims that his life ended for no good reason, while one of the show's executives Cory (Billy Crudup) claims that they “are in the middle of an epic rebirth”. He later tells an employee (Mark Duplass) that Alex's “sell-by date expired years ago” and he wants him “to start grooming some new people”.

 

That happens to be Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon), an up-and-coming reporter who thinks The Morning Show “sucks” and it's “barely news”. She's brought on set seemingly under the guise of an interview, where she faces Alex and says on air: “Most people wanna trust that the person that is telling them about the world is an honest person. Like you.”

Alex and Bradley's careers seem to be heading in opposite directions, and the former confesses to Mitch one night: “You stole my life, you left me in the woods with a pack of wolves.”

Eventually, Alex breaks and declares to the (largely) male executive board of the show: “The part you guys never seem to realise is that you don't have the power any more. And frankly, I've let you bozos handle this long enough. We are doing this my way.”

The Morning Show has been written by showrunner Kerry Ehrin (Bates Motel). She's also the executive producer alongside Aniston, Witherspoon, Michael Ellenberg, Mimi Leder, Lauren Levy Neustadter, and Kristin Hahn. Leder (On the Basis of Sex) is also the director.

Here's the official synopsis for The Morning Show, from Apple:

“The Morning Show explores the high-stakes world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the mine field of high-powered jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, The Morning Show explores ego, ambition and the misguided search for power.”

The Morning Show will release in autumn on Apple TV+, likely on the same day as the service's global launch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Apple TV Plus
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Justice League ‘Snyder Cut’: Jason Momoa Has Seen It, and It’s ‘Ssssiiicccckkkkkk’
Realme Buds 2 Wired Headphones Launched in India at Rs. 599
Honor Smartphones
The Morning Show Trailer: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Fight to Be the Top Newsreader in Apple TV+ Series
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi A3 Price in India Spotted on Amazon.in Just Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Redmi Note 8 to Feature Better Cameras and Larger Battery, Company Teases
  3. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 With Quad Rear Camera Setups Launched in India
  4. Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro: Everything We Know So Far
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro Leaks in Live Photos, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  6. Jio Tops 4G Download Speed in July, Vodafone Leads on Upload Speeds: TRAI
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. Realme Buds 2 Wired Headphones Launched in India
  9. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Tipped for September 26
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Update Brings Fingerprint and Camera Improvements, Now Rolling Out in India
  2. Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Are Now Receiving the MIUI 10.3.6.0 Bug-Fixing Update
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ With S Pen Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Redmi TV Showcased in an Official Photo, Confirms Simple Design With Thin Bezels
  5. Realme Buds 2 Wired Headphones Launched in India at Rs. 599
  6. The Morning Show Trailer: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Fight to Be the Top Newsreader in Apple TV+ Series
  7. Justice League ‘Snyder Cut’: Jason Momoa Has Seen It, and It’s ‘Ssssiiicccckkkkkk’
  8. Jio Tops 4G Download Speed in July, Vodafone Leads on Upload Speeds: TRAI
  9. Oppo Reno 2 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listings Ahead of India Launch
  10. Redmi Note 7 Series Shipments Cross 20 Million Units Mark Worldwide: Xiaomi
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.