Apple TV+, the ad-free service that is aimed to offer original shows, movies, and documentaries to Apple customers, may provide limited offline viewing. Some code strings spotted in macOS Catalina have suggested that the Cupertino giant might not allow Apple TV+ users to download the available videos multiple times. This sounds similar to how Netflix restricts multiple downloads on its platform. The upcoming macOS version has also suggested that the Apple TV+ service could restrict multi-device streaming.

MacRumors reports that the code strings found in macOS Catalina suggested that Apple TV+ would imply limitations on the total number of downloads, downloads per show or movie, or the total number of times a show or movie can be downloaded.

Apple didn't define offline viewing part while announcing the paid service at an event back in March, though it confirmed that it would allow users to download content offline.

While elaborating the restrictions, the report by MacRumors mentioned that the code in the recent macOS beta releases included messages that read, "You have reached your limit of [preset number] downloads", "Download Limited reached for [title] Season 1 Episode 1," and "To download this episode of [title], delete it from another device and try again." These hint at the limited offline viewing experience on the Apple TV+ service.

Having said that, Apple isn't likely to be the only player in the content streaming space to restrict downloads. Netflix, which is believed to face a tough competition by Apple TV+, already has similar restrictions on its platform. It, in fact, also has yearly download limits that come into force once a user reaches the maximum number of downloads for a specific TV show or movie.

The code strings in the recent beta versions of macOS Catalina have also suggested that Apple would bring some multi-device streaming limitations that could be implied to individual subscription plans.

"To stream this movie, stop watching [title] on another device," a message available in the reported code reads.

Apple hasn't yet revealed the exact launch date of the Apple TV+ service that is touted to bring content from creative artists, such as Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer, JJ Abrams, and Jon M. Chu. Nevertheless, a report by Bloomberg claimed that the streaming service would debut in November with a monthly charge of $9.99 (roughly Rs. 700). This matches the subscription charges of the Apple Music and Apple News+ services in the US.