Apple TV+ will go live 1pm EST (10:30pm IST) around the world today, The Morning Show official Instagram account has revealed. The Morning Show is one of the Apple TV+ originals that will debut alongside Apple TV+ service later today and stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell. Although Apple had announced that TV+ will go live on November 1, the company hadn't given an exact time. To recall, Apple TV+ is the company's brand-new video streaming service that will be a part of the company's expanding Services segment as it tries to reduce its dependency on iPhone for generating a significant chunk of its overall revenue.

The Morning Show announced the Apple TV+ launch time in an Instagram story that is running a countdown leading up to the live time and it allows users to set up a reminder when the service goes live.

As mentioned, Apple TV+ will go live later today in India and over 100 countries around the world. The service will cost Rs. 99 per month after a seven-day free trial period in India, whereas it has been priced at $4.99 per month in the US.

Apple is also offering free one-year subscription of the service to anyone buying a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV. The company will also bundle the Apple TV+ subscription in the Apple Music student plan for the eligible students around the world. The Apple Music student plan costs just Rs. 49 per month in India.

Besides The Morning Show, the service's starting lineup includes Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard in the futuristic drama See, Hailee Steinfeld in Dickinson, a modern take on poet Emily Dickinson, a book-focused series from Winfrey, and the wildlife documentary The Elephant Queen. Upcoming fare includes Spielberg's revival of Amazing Stories; additional Winfrey projects; the psychological thriller Servant from M. Night Shyamalan (Nov. 28); drama series Truth Be Told with Octavia Spencer (Dec. 6), and The Banker, a movie starring Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson (in theaters in December, streaming in January).

Apple TV+ will be accessible on Apple devices like iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac using the Apple TV app. Additionally, Apple TV app will also be available on Fire TV Stick as well as select smart TV and streaming boxes. Further, the consumers will be able to stream Apple TV+ shows via tv.apple.com in Safari, Firefox, and Chrome browsers.