Aquaman star Jason Momoa has gone blind. At its event on Tuesday, Apple premiered the first trailer for its TV+ drama series See, which takes place in a far-off future where humans have lost the sense of sight. The nearly-three-minute See trailer sets up that premise, offering up the mythical background for the calamity before delivering an unexpected turn: “the power of sight has returned.” Momoa's character Baba Voss realises that his twin children can see — which everyone else sees either as ‘magical' or ‘evil' — and in turn, he must protect them from those who mean harm.

Shortly after in the See trailer, the latter group of people blame “the evil of light” for “almost destroying the world”, and their leader, Queen Kane (Sylvia Hoeks, from Blade Runner 2049), tasks her followers to “find the children who can see and bring them to” her. We guess that's code for killing them. Baba Voss (Momoa) says as much, while a village elder wonders if they will be left alone “if we give the babies.” Thankfully, others belonging to his tribe stand with him, which naturally sets up a conflict between the two human factions.

In addition to Momoa and Hoeks, See also stars Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage) as Paris, Hera Hilmar (Da Vinci's Demons) as Maghra, Christian Camargo (Dexter) as Tamacti Jun, Archie Madekwe as Kofun, Nesta Cooper (The Edge of Seventeen) as Haniwa, and Yadira Guevara-Prip as Bow Lion among others. See has been written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence, known for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire & Mockingjay.

Here's the official synopsis for See, via Apple:

“In the far future, a virus has decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see—who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who believes it's witchcraft and wants them destroyed. Alfre Woodard also stars as Paris, Baba Voss' spiritual leader.”

See is out November 1 on Apple TV+ in India and elsewhere.