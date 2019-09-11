Technology News
loading

See Trailer: Jason Momoa Is a Blind Warrior in Apple TV+ Series

It’s prehistoric and futuristic. Just watch the trailer.

By | Updated: 11 September 2019 00:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
See Trailer: Jason Momoa Is a Blind Warrior in Apple TV+ Series

Photo Credit: Apple

Jason Momoa (right) in trailer for Apple TV+ series, See

Highlights
  • See release date is November 1 on Apple TV+
  • Momoa, Alfre Woodard star in the lead
  • Peaky Blinders, Hunger Games alum involved on See

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has gone blind. At its event on Tuesday, Apple premiered the first trailer for its TV+ drama series See, which takes place in a far-off future where humans have lost the sense of sight. The nearly-three-minute See trailer sets up that premise, offering up the mythical background for the calamity before delivering an unexpected turn: “the power of sight has returned.” Momoa's character Baba Voss realises that his twin children can see — which everyone else sees either as ‘magical' or ‘evil' — and in turn, he must protect them from those who mean harm.

Shortly after in the See trailer, the latter group of people blame “the evil of light” for “almost destroying the world”, and their leader, Queen Kane (Sylvia Hoeks, from Blade Runner 2049), tasks her followers to “find the children who can see and bring them to” her. We guess that's code for killing them. Baba Voss (Momoa) says as much, while a village elder wonders if they will be left alone “if we give the babies.” Thankfully, others belonging to his tribe stand with him, which naturally sets up a conflict between the two human factions.

Apple TV+ India Price and Release Date Revealed, Free Year for New Devices

 

In addition to Momoa and Hoeks, See also stars Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage) as Paris, Hera Hilmar (Da Vinci's Demons) as Maghra, Christian Camargo (Dexter) as Tamacti Jun, Archie Madekwe as Kofun, Nesta Cooper (The Edge of Seventeen) as Haniwa, and Yadira Guevara-Prip as Bow Lion among others. See has been written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence, known for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire & Mockingjay.

Here's the official synopsis for See, via Apple:

“In the far future, a virus has decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see—who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who believes it's witchcraft and wants them destroyed. Alfre Woodard also stars as Paris, Baba Voss' spiritual leader.”

See is out November 1 on Apple TV+ in India and elsewhere.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: See, Jason Momoa, Apple TV Plus
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
iPad (10.2-inch) Unveiled at iPhone 11 Launch Event: Price in India, Specifications
iPhone 11 With Dual Rear Cameras, Apple A13 Bionic SoC, Liquid Retina Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
See Trailer: Jason Momoa Is a Blind Warrior in Apple TV+ Series
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Launched: Highlights
  2. iPhone 11 With Dual Rear Cameras, Liquid Retina Display Launched
  3. iPhone 11 Lineup: Prices, Sale Date, Rumours, and More You Need to Know
  4. Apple Unveils New iPad (10.2-inch); Price in India, Availability Revealed
  5. Mi Band 4 India Launch Confirmed, Will Be Sold via Amazon
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series Gets ‘Google Play Services for AR’ Support
  7. Motorists Can Now Show Documents on DigiLocker, mParivahan App
  8. iOS 13, iPadOS Release Date Revealed by Apple at iPhone 11 Launch Event
  9. Apple TV+ India Price and Release Date Revealed, Free Year for New Devices
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Coming Back: What to Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 11 With Dual Rear Cameras, Apple A13 Bionic SoC, Liquid Retina Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. iOS 13, iPadOS Release Date Revealed by Apple at iPhone 11 Launch Event
  3. See Trailer: Jason Momoa Is a Blind Warrior in Apple TV+ Series
  4. iPad (10.2-inch) Unveiled at iPhone 11 Launch Event: Price in India, Specifications
  5. Apple TV+ India Price Is Rs. 99 per Month, to Launch November 1 Globally; a Year Free With New Apple Devices
  6. Apple Arcade India Price Is Rs. 99 per Month, to Launch September 19 Worldwide
  7. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Price Revealed; Apple Watch Series 5, iPad 7th Generation Launched; Apple TV+, Apple Arcade Detailed: Highlights
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series, Galaxy A50s, More Samsung Devices Get ARCore Support
  9. Vivaldi Browser Released for Android in Beta, Features Notes Editor, Reader View
  10. LG E9, LG C9 2019 OLED TV Range to Get Nvidia G-Sync Support for Better Gaming Experience
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.