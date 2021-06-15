Apple TV+ free one year subscription offer on purchase of an Apple device will be reduced to three free months form July 1. At present, Apple gives a one-year free subscription to Apple TV+, its streaming service, on purchase of any Apple product, and this offer started in November of 2019 when Apple TV+ went live. Now, the new terms on Apple's website state that after June 30, eligible devices will only qualify for three free months of Apple TV+ subscription.

Apple introduced its Apple TV+ streaming service in November 2019 and to rope in new customers at the time, the Cupertino giant offered a one-year free subscription to anyone who purchased a new Apple device after September 10, 2019. This offer was set to expire at the end of October 2020 but was extended until February 2021. Now, Apple has confirmed through its terms and conditions that this offer will last till June 30. From July 1, people who purchase eligible devices will get three months of free Apple TV+.

As per the terms for free Apple TV+ subscription, this offer must be claimed in the Apple TV app within three months after first setting up the new device. And as always, the offer can be availed only once per Family even if multiple family members have purchased separate eligible devices. However, Apple TV+ subscription can be shared with up to five family members via Family Sharing. Make sure you are on the latest iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS versions to avail this offer.

Once the free period expires, customers will need to pay a $4.99 (roughly Rs. 365) per month in the US and Rs. 99 in India immediately after it expires to continue using Apple TV+. The service is ad free and allows users to download Apple Originals to Apple devices. The Apple TV app is available for various streaming devices, smart TVs, and consoles.