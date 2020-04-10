Technology News
Apple TV+ Offering Free Access to Some Original Shows for Limited Period

The Morning Show, however, won't be available for free streaming on Apple TV+.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 10 April 2020 18:06 IST
Apple TV+ Offering Free Access to Some Original Shows for Limited Period

Apple TV+ streaming service was launched in November 2019

Highlights
  • Apple TV+ will stream select original shows for limited time
  • Users in over 100 countries can enjoy free access
  • Apple announced the development amid coronavirus pandemic

Apple is offering select Apple Originals on the Apple TV app for free, starting from tomorrow, April 11, starting at 2:30am IST. The company announced that its original series will be available to users across 100 countries for a “limited time”. The development from the Cupertino-based tech giant comes at a time when people across the world are staying indoors to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. The Apple TV app that contains Apple Originals is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, as well as Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices.

Unfortunately, Apple's Golden Globe-nominated series, The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, won't be available for streaming without a subscription. You can still watch the first episode of The Morning Show for free before subscribing. However, Apple's critically acclaimed original documentary, the Elephant Queen along with other shows like Servant, For All Mankind, Dickinson, Helpsters, Ghostwriter, and Snoopy In Space can be streamed for free on Apple TV+. You can directly head over to apple.co/FreeForEveryone to access the free content starting tomorrow.

Indian customers with Apple TV app who wish to fully all the Apple Originals, not just the free content, can get the monthly Rs. 99 subscription with a seven-day free trial.

Since the beginning of March, Apple has been taking measures to ensure that its employees and users stay indoors to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The company last month launched a dedicated section on coronavirus on its News platform. Users who have access to Apple News can read articles on coronavirus, travel advisories, along with other coronavirus-related updates. Similarly, Apple in March temporarily suspended the production of its Apple Originals, including The Morning Show.

Earlier this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that Apple has sourced over 20 million masks for healthcare workers across the world and “it's still pushing to do more.” Cook in March had also pledged to source "millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe."

To recall, Apple TV+ streaming service made its debut in November 2019. During its launch, Cook described Apple TV+ as the first "all-original" subscription video service because unlike Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar, the company does not have rights to a back catalogue of TV shows and movies.

