Technology News
loading

Apple TV+ Announces, Renews, and Unveils Release Dates for Eight Series in Total

Including Amazing Stories, Defending Jacob, Mythic Quest, and Central Park.

By | Updated: 20 January 2020 12:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple TV+ Announces, Renews, and Unveils Release Dates for Eight Series in Total

Photo Credit: Apple

Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, and Chris Evans in Defending Jacob

Highlights
  • Spielberg’s Amazing Stories premieres March 6 on Apple TV+
  • Evans-starrer Defending Jacob is a miniseries, out April 24
  • Mythic Quest, Home Before Dark get second seasons

Apple TV+ had a busy Sunday as it announced one new series, renewed two shows, and unveiled release dates for five more. From executive producer Steven Spielberg, anthology series Amazing Stories arrives March 6. Chris Evans-starrer thriller Defending Jacob will premiere April 24. Apple's first international series, Trying, from the UK is set to release May 1. And lastly, docu-series Home, about innovative homes, and Dear..., which profiles celebrities, debut April 17 and June 5, respectively. Video game dev series Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet and mystery series Home Before Dark were renewed for season 2. And lastly, Apple announced animated musical comedy Central Park from Bob's Burgers creator.

The eight announcements were made by Apple TV+ at the 2020 Television Critics Association (winter) press tour in California, which finished its near two-week run on Sunday.

The release date for Spielberg's Amazing Stories was accompanied with a first-look photo for one of the episodes, “The Rift”, which has been directed by Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones) and stars Kerry Lynne Bishé, Whitney Coleman, Trisha Mashburn, Austin Stowell, Edward Burns, and Juliana Canfield. Amazing Stories comes from showrunners Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (Once Upon a Time). Other episodes will star the likes of Dylan O'Brien (Maze Runner), Victoria Pedretti (You), Josh Holloway (Lost), Sasha Alexander (Shameless), and the late Robert Forster.

200119 Apple Steven Spielberg Amazing Stories Inline Image 01 Amazing Stories

Kerry Lynne Bishé in Amazing Stories “The Rift”
Photo Credit: Apple

A miniseries, Defending Jacob is based on the 2012 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by William Landay that unfolds around a shocking crime that rocks a small Massachusetts town, and follows an assistant district attorney who finds himself torn between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son. Evans stars alongside Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel, and Sakina Jaffrey. First three episodes release April 24, with new episodes weekly thereafter every Friday.

In the British series Trying, produced by BBC Studios and written by Andy Wolton, a couple — played by Rafe Spall and Esther Smith — struggle to conceive. Trying has a total of eight half-hour episodes, out May 1. BAFTA winner Imelda Staunton also stars.

The docu-series Home has a total of nine episodes and will look at “the boundary-pushing imagination of the visionaries who dared to dream and build the world's most innovative homes.” Home is part of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival lineup. It premieres April 17. Executive produced by Emmy winner R.J. Cutler, Dear... has 10 episodes and will profile the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, and Big Bird

As for the two Apple TV+ series that have gotten a second season, Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game, co-created and starring Rob McElhenney; while Home Before Dark is inspired by the reporting of young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, directed and executive produced by Jon M. Chu. Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet season 1 drops February 7, and Home Before Dark season 1 arrives April 3.

200119 Apple Central park Loren Bouchard Inline Image 01 Central Park Apple TV Plus

Central Park to premiere in summer 2020
Photo Credit: Apple

That leaves Central Park, which comes from Loren Bouchard, executive producer Josh Gad (Frozen), and executive producer Nora Smith (Bob's Burgers). It's about “the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.” Voice cast includes Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci. Central Park premieres in summer 2020 on Apple TV+.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple TV Plus, Amazing Stories, Steven Spielberg, Chris Evans, Home, Mythic Quest Ravens Banquet, Defending Jacob, Dear, Trying, Home Before Dark, Central Park
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Mi 10 Release Date Rumoured for February 11; Mi 10 Pro 5G Live Images Leaked
Facebook Says Technical Error Caused Vulgar Translation of Chinese Leader Xi Jinping's Name

Related Stories

Apple TV+ Announces, Renews, and Unveils Release Dates for Eight Series in Total
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Rumoured to Launch Mi 10 Series on February 11
  2. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  3. Poco F2 Lite Sketchy Live Images Appear in YouTuber’s Inbox
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Smartphones
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone May Not Be as Expensive as Galaxy Fold
  6. Realme 3 Pro Receiving Android 10 Update With Realme UI in India
  7. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Leak Tips 120Hz Display, 10x Optical Zoom, More
  9. Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 Begins: All the Best Offers Today
  10. Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8: Which One Should You Buy?
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Orders Inside Edge Season 3, Announces 2 Shows, Unveils First Look for 5 More
  2. Samsung Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41 Camera and Battery Specifications Leaked
  3. COAI Seeks Bare Minimum Regulation From TRAI: Rajan Mathews
  4. Facebook Says Technical Error Caused Vulgar Translation of Chinese Leader Xi Jinping's Name
  5. Apple TV+ Announces, Renews, and Unveils Release Dates for Eight Series in Total
  6. Mi 10 Release Date Rumoured for February 11; Mi 10 Pro 5G Live Images Leaked
  7. Samsung Appoints New Mobile Chief, Roh Tae-moon
  8. WhatsApp to End Support for Select Android, iOS Devices on February 1: How to Save Chats
  9. Government Said to Explore Use of AI to Tackle Social Media Misuse
  10. Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro: Release Date, Expected Price, Specifications, Features, Latest News
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.