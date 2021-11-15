Technology News
loading

Apple TV+ Brings First Korean Series Dr. Brain After Rival Netflix's Squid Game Success

Apple TV+’s Dr. Brain is a six-episode sci-fi thriller based on a Korean Web comic of the same name.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 November 2021 18:09 IST
Apple TV+ Brings First Korean Series Dr. Brain After Rival Netflix's Squid Game Success

Photo Credit: Apple TV Plus

Dr. Brain debuted on November 4 as Apple TV+ launched in South Korea

Highlights
  • Global audiences began to understand Korean culture
  • Squid Game has been watched by 142 million households since debut
  • Actor Lee Sun-kyun is familiar to international audiences from Parasite

Hot on the heels of Netflix's breakout South Korean hit Squid Game, Apple has rolled out its first Korean-language original series this month, to coincide with the launch of its Apple TV+ streaming service in South Korea.

Based on a Korean Web comic of the same name, Dr. Brain is a six-episode sci-fi thriller about a cold-hearted neurologist Koh Sewon who tries to find clues to a mysterious family accident through brain experiments.

Apple's foray into original Korean content comes as the country's entertainment industry reaches new global popularity, from k-pop superstars such as BTS to the 2020 Oscar-winning South Korean film Parasite, and now Squid Game, which became Netflix's biggest original series launch.

Director Kim Jee-woon said after the consecutive success of such Korean content, global audiences began to understand Korean culture through artistic works and that he had made an extra effort to get the translations right.

"I hope Dr. Brain can prove there are diverse works in South Korea that cover a wide variety of genres, sensibilities and materials as much as previous mega hit Korean series," Kim said in an interview with Reuters.

Lead actor Lee Sun-kyun, who will be familiar to international audiences from his role in Parasite, said his role as Koh is one of a man dragged into a "whirlpool of emotions" whose connections to other people's minds made him reflect on his own faults.

"It is a very deep science fiction mysterious thriller, but at the same time it is a drama about how a man who was destitute of feelings happened to receive others' emotions due to side effects of brain scanning," Lee told Reuters.

Dr. Brain debuted on November 4 as Apple TV+ launched in South Korea, with other original content available dubbed or with Korean subtitles. For now, it lags far behind rival Netflix in South Korea, which has been offering licensed and original Korean content for several years.

The launch of its TV service in South Korea comes as Apple is one of several American tech giants to face new regulations in the country forcing them to open their app stores to third-party payments.

The increasing number of over-the-top media service (OTT) platforms such as Netflix, Apple TV+, and Disney Plus, that found new popularity in the pandemic era, have allowed actors to explore roles they may not have been able to on more traditional broadcasters, Lee said.

"The era of COVID-19 has come with new age for drama production," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Squid Game Season 1 Watch on Netflix

Squid Game Season 1

  • Release Date 17 September 2021
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Mystery, Thriller, Drama
  • Duration 8h 11min
  • Cast
    Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, Kim Joo-ryoung
  • Director Hwang Dong-hyuk
  • Music Jung Jae-il
  • Producer Hwang Dong-hyuk
  • Production Siren Pictures Inc.
  • Users Rating
    (3.3/5)
Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple TV Plus, Dr Brian, Squid Game, Netflix
Battlegrounds Mobile India Developer Krafton Bans Over 25 Lakh Accounts in a Month to Curb Cheating
Traders' Body Demands NCB Action Against Amazon for Alleged Sale of Marijuana on E-Commerce Site

Related Stories

Apple TV+ Brings First Korean Series Dr. Brain After Rival Netflix's Squid Game Success
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  2. Xiaomi Teases Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch Ahead of Global Launch
  3. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Design Tipped in Hands-On Image
  5. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  6. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Leaked Images Show Quad Rear Cameras
  7. Airtel Offering Additional 500MB Daily Data With Rs. 249 Prepaid Plan
  8. Samsung Galaxy A32 Gets an 8GB RAM Variant in India
  9. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  10. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
#Latest Stories
  1. Mastodon Says Crypto, NFT Adoption Won't Ever Happen on the Platform
  2. Traders' Body Demands NCB Action Against Amazon for Alleged Sale of Marijuana on E-Commerce Site
  3. Apple TV+ Brings First Korean Series Dr. Brain After Rival Netflix's Squid Game Success
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Developer Krafton Bans Over 25 Lakh Accounts in a Month to Curb Cheating
  5. Infinix Note 11i With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Telenor Partners With Google Cloud to Digitalise Its Global Operations
  7. Samsung Galaxy A32 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Bitcoin’s Biggest Network Update in Years Improves Privacy and Scalability, Introduces Smart Contracts
  9. Instagram Reportedly Testing Adding Moderator to Live Videos; Stories May Soon Get Like Button
  10. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Get Ghost Calling Bug Fix Through Latest Google App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com