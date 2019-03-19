Technology News

Apple Streaming Service: Netflix Says It Will Not Join

, 19 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Streaming Service: Netflix Says It Will Not Join

Netflix says no to debut on Apple's upcoming video streaming service

Highlights

  • Netflix CEO confirmed the new move
  • He says Netflix has chosen not to integrate with Apple's service
  • Apple is slated to launch its TV and video service on March 25

Netflix, the world's dominant streaming service, will not make its TV shows and movies available through Apple's upcoming video offering, Netflix Chief Executive Reed Hastings said on Monday.

"We prefer to let our customers watch our content on our service," Hastings told reporters at the company's offices in Hollywood. "We have chosen not to integrate with their service."

Apple is expected to unveil a television and video service at an event on March 25, a move that will amp up competition for Netflix and others that deliver entertainment programming online.

Sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters that the service may resell subscriptions from CBS, Viacom and Lions Gate Entertainment's Starz among others, as well as Apple's own original content.

Walt Disney and AT&T's WarnerMedia also plan to offer subscription streaming services.

Asked about the looming competition, Hastings said the biggest challenge for Netflix is to "not get too distracted" by rivals but still "learn lessons" from them.

"These are amazing, large, well-funded companies with very significant efforts," Hastings said. "They are going to do some great shows. I'm going to be envious. They're going to come up with some great ideas. We're going to want to borrow those."

But, he added, "we will make this a better industry if we have great competitors."

Hastings also said he expected Netflix, like other US technology companies, to be blocked in China "for a long time."

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Apple
Ola Gets $300 Million Investment From Hyundai, Kia
Wistron Said Not to Make High-End iPhone Models in India
Apple Streaming Service: Netflix Says It Will Not Join
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo K1
TRENDING
  1. Oppo AX5s With Helio P35 SoC, 3GB of RAM Goes Official
  2. Redmi 7 Set to Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Redmi Note 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI Beta Released, Then Cancelled
  4. Xiaomi's True Wireless 'Redmi AirDots' Earbuds Cost Just Over Rs. 1000
  5. Samsung Galaxy A20 with Super AMOLED Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2 Android Pie Set to Debut Soon
  7. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  8. Philips 55-inch 4K HDR Smart LED TV Review
  9. Fujifilm X-T30 Mirrorless Camera Launched in India, Takes on Sony A6400
  10. Xiaomi Updates Android Pie Roadmap, 10 Phones to Receive Update
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.