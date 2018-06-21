Apple Signs Deal With Sesame Workshop for Kids' Shows

Apple is getting into business with the prestigious Sesame Workshop.

Apple said Wednesday it has given a multiple-series order to the non-profit organisation. The agreement expands Sesame Workshop's presence on Apple platforms, which include ebooks, apps, and video content.

The shows will be part of a slate of children's programming for Apple's upcoming streaming service.

Apple said the long-running Sesame Street program, which airs on PBS and HBO, isn't part of the agreement.

Apple has been making content deals with other big names, including Oprah Winfrey, as it prepares to compete with Netflix, Amazon and other streaming services.

The Oprah Winfrey deal was announced last week. "Together, Winfrey and Apple will create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world," Apple said in a statement.

Apple gave no details of the type of programming that Winfrey would create, the value of the deal, or when it might be released. Apple has not said how it plans to distribute its programming, to which it has committed an initial $1 billion (roughly Rs. 6,800 crores).

Netflix, which has said it will spend up to $8 billion (roughly Rs. 54,500 crores) on programming this year, in May struck a multi-year deal with former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle to produce films, documentaries and other content.

Amazon said in November it had bought the global television rights to The Lord of the Rings and would produce a multi-season series that explores new storylines preceding author J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Fellowship of the Ring." Earlier this week, Amazon also announced a development deal with Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman's production company for movies and television.

Written with agency inputs