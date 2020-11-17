Technology News
Apple Podcasts Adds Support for Web Embeds, Available With a Responsive Player

Apple Podcast player can display either an individual episode, or a show multiple episodes.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 17 November 2020 14:09 IST
Creators can generate embed codes for any episode of the available podcasts on Apple Podcasts

Highlights
  • Apple Podcasts can now be embedded on the Web
  • The width of the player will automatically expand to fit layouts
  • The Apple Podcast player has playback controls available

Apple will now let users embed podcasts from Apple Podcasts on the Web. Creators, listeners, and marketers can generate embed codes for any episode of the available podcasts on the platform. Embedded codes can be generated from the Apple Podcasts Marketing tools website or the Apple Podcast Preview pages on the Web. It is a responsive player and its width will automatically expand to fit mobile and desktop layouts.

The Apple Podcast player can display either an individual episode, or a show with multiple episodes. The embed player will make it easier to find and listen to podcasts within articles and sites – users won't have to leave the page to listen to the podcast. The player has navigational options and playback controls to play/pause, rewind by 15 seconds and forward by 30 seconds. The available timeline bar will help users jump parts.

To generate an Apple Podcast code, visit the Apple Podcasts Marketing Tools page. Type the name of the podcast or the specific episode that you want to embed in the search bar. Select the show or episode you want to embed from the options and click on the Copy link option or Copy Embed near the Podcast Player box. You can directly start listening to the podcast from the embedded podcast, without leaving the page. Here's an example of what the embed looks like.

The height and width of the embed is visible on the podcast player. There's also an option to create a short link. As tweeted by Apple Podcast representative Zach Kahn, you can also click on the share icon on the top-right on the preview page on the Web and the embed symbol on the left.

Music and podcast streaming service Spotify has been offering embeds for its shows and episode since years now, and it seems like Apple may finally catch up.

Further reading: Apple Podcasts, Apple Podcsts web embeds, Apple
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
