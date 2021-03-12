Technology News
loading

Apple Podcasts to Switch ‘Subscribe’ Button to 'Follow’

The new change to Apple podcasts will roll out along with the release of iOS 14.5.

By ANI | Updated: 12 March 2021 10:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Podcasts to Switch ‘Subscribe’ Button to 'Follow’

Apple has long been the leader in podcasting platforms with iTunes then its Apple Podcasts app

Highlights
  • Change to Apple podcasts will roll out along with the release of iOS 14.5
  • Nearly half the people associate 'subscribe' with paid subscriptions
  • Spotify used the word 'follow' to describe the feature

American multinational technology company Apple will soon no longer be allowing its users to 'subscribe' to podcasts, rather they will now be 'following' them.

According to Mashable, this new change to Apple podcasts will roll out along with the release of iOS 14.5. However, the beta version of the iOS update already has the change available in it.

Though it may look like not a big change but Edison Research, a market analysis firm had found that 47 per cent of people who don't listen to podcasts, actually thought that it costed money to 'subscribe' to podcasts.

In a recent newsletter, senior vice president of Edison Research Tom Webster stressed that the reason for this is because of the word 'subscribe'. This is a big issue if nearly half of the people surveyed associate 'subscribe' with paid subscriptions. How many people would have been listening to podcasts over the years if they knew it was free to do so?

Apple, which has long been the leader in podcasting platforms with iTunes then its Apple Podcasts app, really faced competition when music streaming giant Spotify entered the podcasting world. Interestingly Spotify used the word 'follow' to describe the feature that adds favorite podcasts to the playlist.

Other major podcasting platforms such as Stitcher, Amazon Music, and Audible all use 'follow' instead of ''subscribe''. As per Mashable, after this official switch by Apple, it seems YouTube and Google Podcasts will remain as the final giants in the podcasting industry to keep the 'subscribe' button.

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Podcasts, iTunes
Netflix Tests Feature That Could Limit Password Sharing by Asking Viewers if They Live With Account Holder

Related Stories

Apple Podcasts to Switch ‘Subscribe’ Button to 'Follow’
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. A Digital Image Was Just Auctioned — for $69 Million
  2. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Renders and Specifications Surface Online
  3. YouTube Set to Deduct US Taxes From Creators Outside US
  4. Acer Nitro 5 Refreshed With Nvidia RTX 3060 Graphics Card in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  7. Netflix Tests Feature That Could Limit Password Sharing
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Unboxing Video Shows Design, Specifications
  9. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  10. Everything You Need to Know About Justice League Snyder Cut
#Latest Stories
  1. Large Asteroid to Pass by Earth on March 21: NASA
  2. Twitter Spaces Planned to Go Live Globally by April
  3. Apple Podcasts to Switch ‘Subscribe’ Button to 'Follow’
  4. Netflix Tests Feature That Could Limit Password Sharing by Asking Viewers if They Live With Account Holder
  5. How to Watch India vs England T20 Series: Livestream Online and on TV, Teams, and Full Schedule
  6. Beeple Sold an NFT for $69 Million at First of its Kind Auction at Christie's
  7. Google Pay to Roll Out Personalised Rewards and Recommendation Feature for Indian Users: What It Means
  8. Gmail for Android Gets New Button That Makes It Easier to Copy and Paste Email Addresses
  9. iPhone 12 Assembly Starts in India, Apple Announces
  10. Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Variant With Model Number SM-A225F Could Launch in H2 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com