NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Partners With Oscar-Winning Movie Studio A24 for Feature Films

, 16 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Partners With Oscar-Winning Movie Studio A24 for Feature Films

Apple has reportedly signed a multi-year deal with A24

Highlights

  • A24's Academy Award nominations include "Lady Bird" and "Room"
  • It also built Oscar-winning projects "Moonlight" and "Amy"
  • Apple had allocated an initial $1 billion

Apple has inked a multi-year deal with A24, the studio behind Oscar-winning projects "Moonlight" and "Amy", a source familiar with the plans told Reuters, as the iPhone maker pushes deeper into original content and movies.

Apple, which had allocated an initial $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,100 crores) for programming, earlier inked deals with Hollywood celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and ordered two seasons of a series starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston to bring in more content for its users.

Other projects Apple had announced include a remake of Steven Spielberg's 1980s science fiction anthology series "Amazing Stories," based on Isaac Asimov's influential "Foundation" science fiction novels, and a drama from "La La Land" movie director Damian Chazelle.

New York-based A24's Academy Award nominations include "Lady Bird" and "Room".

The deal comes at a time when top online streaming service providers including Netflix, Amazon's Prime Video and Time Warner's HBO are spending billions to create original content.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, A24, Moonlight, Amy
Nokia 2.1 Plus, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 Launch Expected at December 5 Event
Tesla to Deliver New Model 3 Orders by Year End
Pricee
Apple Partners With Oscar-Winning Movie Studio A24 for Feature Films
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Infocus Snap 4
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart on November 23
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro India Launch Set for November 22
  3. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [November 2018]
  4. YouTube King PewDiePie Surrenders Crown to Indian Record Label T-Series
  5. Amazon Prime Video, Netflix Sued Over Obscene Content in India
  6. Everything You Need to Know About Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Eevee
  7. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  8. AMD Radeon RX 590 Mid-Range GPU Announced for Full-HD PC Gaming
  9. Three Nokia Phones Set to Launch at HMD Global Event on December 5
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Rollout Begins in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.