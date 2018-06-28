Apple is reportedly set to offer a single subscription model for its original TV shows, music service, and news content. The new model, if it comes into force, will offer an experience similar to Amazon Prime service that includes Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and Prime Now among other key services under a single subscription offering. In March, the Cupertino giant acquired Texture, which is known as the "Netflix of magazine plans". That acquisition is considered to help the company enhance the existing subscription experiences through developments such as Apple News and iTunes and ultimately push the subscription bundle.

Citing a couple of people familiar with the internal plans, The Information reports that bundling of video, music, and news content will help Apple boost in its efforts to build a unified subscription revenue source. The company is said to bring the new model by launching a digital news subscription service next year. The service is likely to combine the Apple News app with Texture's subscription service. Notably, the digital magazine subscription service offers more than 200 magazines for $9.99 (roughly Rs. 690) and has a plethora of publications on board, including the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, and Bloomberg Businessweek among others.

After bringing the digital news subscription offering, Apple is reported to bundle the experience with its in-house video content and Apple Music. The iPhone maker recently started making content deals that all could eventually help the ongoing development. Last week, Apple signed a deal with non-profit organisation Sesame Workshop to bring children's programming under the upcoming streaming service. The company led by Tim Cook also brought celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey on board to make a model competing with Amazon, Netflix, and other streaming services.

There isn't any clarity on the launch schedule of Apple's unified subscription model. However, Mark Gurman and Gerry Smith of Bloomberg in April reported that the news service will be kicked off sometime within next year by leveraging the resources of Texture.