Apple One Launch Date Set for October 30, CEO Tim Cook Reveals

The subscription bundle includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 30 October 2020 11:02 IST
Apple One Launch Date Set for October 30, CEO Tim Cook Reveals

Photo Credit: Apple/Akhil Arora/Gadgets 360

Apple One works across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more

Highlights
  • Apple One costs Rs. 195 / $15 per month for individuals
  • For families, Apple One costs Rs. 365 / $20 per month
  • News+, Fitness+ available with Apple One in 4 markets

Apple One — the subscription bundle that includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage — will launch Friday, October 30, Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced. During the iPhone maker's quarterly earnings call on Thursday local time in the US, Cook said that Apple One would launch “tomorrow”, which means Friday in the US. Apple services and updates usually go live morning US Pacific time, so expect Apple One to be available in India Friday night. Apple One costs Rs. 195 / $15 per month (for individuals) or Rs. 365 / $20 per month (for families).

Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage are offered as part of Apple One Individual. If you upgrade to Apple One Family, you get 200GB of iCloud storage, and all the benefits can be shared with up to six family members, as part of Family Sharing. There's a third tier available in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US — Apple One Premier ($30 per month) — which also includes Apple News+ and the new Apple Fitness+ (yet to be launched), and ups the iCloud storage to 2TB.

Individually, subscriptions to all these services add up to a lot more. Apple Music costs Rs. 49 / $5 per month for students, Rs. 99 / $10 per month for individuals, and Rs. 149 / $15 per month for families (with six members). Both Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade come in Rs. 99 / $5 per month (Family Sharing included). iCloud costs Rs. 75 / $1 per month (50GB), Rs. 219 / $3 per month (200GB), or Rs. 749 / $10 per month (2TB). And both Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+ will run you $10 per month (Family Sharing included).

With Apple One Individual, you are looking at a savings of Rs. 177 / $6+ every month, Rs. 201 / $8+ with Apple One Family, and $25+ with Apple One Premier. Of course, that's only if you sign up for every service included in the subscription bundle.

In addition to the Apple One launch date, Cook also revealed that Apple set a September quarter record in many markets, including India, where it launched its own online store in late September. Two categories — Macs and Apple Services — hit an all-time record with the September quarter.

Apple One launches October 30 worldwide. It was announced at Apple's mid-September event.

Comments

Further reading: Apple One, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, Apple Fitness Plus, iCloud

Further reading: Apple One, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, Apple Fitness Plus, iCloud
LG K92 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 690 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Comment
 
 

