Apple One is now official, bundling together the iPhone-maker's services. At its online-only event on Tuesday, Apple unveiled a subscription bundle that includes: Spotify competitor Apple Music, streaming video-on-demand platform Apple TV+, gaming subscription Apple Arcade, cloud storage on iCloud, fitness Apple Fitness+ (not in India), and the news and magazine service Apple News+ (not in India). Apple One is available in three different tiers: Apple One Individual (Rs. 195 per month), Apple One Family (Rs. 365 per month), and Apple One Premier (not in India).

Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage are part of Apple One Individual. If you upgrade to Apple One Family, you get 200GB of iCloud storage, and all the benefits can be shared with up to six family members, as part of Family Sharing. And with Apple One Premier, the iPhone maker also includes Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage. While the first two tiers will be available in 100 countries including India, Premier is limited to Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US.

In the US, the prices are henceforth: Apple One Individual ($14.95 per month), Apple One Family ($19.95 per month), and Apple One Premier ($29.95 per month).

That means a savings of Rs. 177 with the Individual bundle and Rs. 201 with the Family bundle. In the US, Apple says you will save over $6 per month with Individual bundle, over $8 with Family, and over $25 with Premier. If you pay for your Apple One subscription with Apple Card (in available markets), you will get 3 percent cashback.

Individually, Apple Music costs Rs. 49 per month for students, Rs. 99 per month for individuals, and Rs. 149 per month for families (with six members). Both Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade come in Rs. 99 per month. iCloud costs Rs. 75 per month (50GB), Rs. 219 per month (200GB), or Rs. 749 per month (2TB). Except Apple Music (for students or individuals), all other Apple subscriptions — Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud (minus the 50GB tier) — are compatible with Family Sharing.

All Apple One subscription bundles will be available in autumn 2020 worldwide.