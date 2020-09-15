Technology News
loading

Apple One Announced, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, More Bundled

Starting at Rs. 195 per month in India.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 15 September 2020 23:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple One Announced, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, More Bundled

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple One is available across all Apple devices

Highlights
  • Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade in Apple One Individual
  • Apple One Family gives you 200GB of iCloud storage
  • Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ part of Apple One Premier

Apple One is now official, bundling together the iPhone-maker's services. At its online-only event on Tuesday, Apple unveiled a subscription bundle that includes: Spotify competitor Apple Music, streaming video-on-demand platform Apple TV+, gaming subscription Apple Arcade, cloud storage on iCloud, fitness Apple Fitness+ (not in India), and the news and magazine service Apple News+ (not in India). Apple One is available in three different tiers: Apple One Individual (Rs. 195 per month), Apple One Family (Rs. 365 per month), and Apple One Premier (not in India).

Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage are part of Apple One Individual. If you upgrade to Apple One Family, you get 200GB of iCloud storage, and all the benefits can be shared with up to six family members, as part of Family Sharing. And with Apple One Premier, the iPhone maker also includes Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage. While the first two tiers will be available in 100 countries including India, Premier is limited to Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US.

In the US, the prices are henceforth: Apple One Individual ($14.95 per month), Apple One Family ($19.95 per month), and Apple One Premier ($29.95 per month).

That means a savings of Rs. 177 with the Individual bundle and Rs. 201 with the Family bundle. In the US, Apple says you will save over $6 per month with Individual bundle, over $8 with Family, and over $25 with Premier. If you pay for your Apple One subscription with Apple Card (in available markets), you will get 3 percent cashback.

Individually, Apple Music costs Rs. 49 per month for students, Rs. 99 per month for individuals, and Rs. 149 per month for families (with six members). Both Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade come in Rs. 99 per month. iCloud costs Rs. 75 per month (50GB), Rs. 219 per month (200GB), or Rs. 749 per month (2TB). Except Apple Music (for students or individuals), all other Apple subscriptions — Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud (minus the 50GB tier) — are compatible with Family Sharing.

All Apple One subscription bundles will be available in autumn 2020 worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple One, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, Apple Fitness Plus, iCloud
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer Finds the Mando Looking for the Jedi

Related Stories

Apple One Announced, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, More Bundled
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPad Air (2020), iPad 8th Gen, Apple Watch SE, Series 6 Launched: Highlights
  2. Samsung Galaxy F41 May Be the First Phone in Rumoured Galaxy F Series
  3. Redmi 9i With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Realme Narzo 20 Series Processor Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Apple One Bundles Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and More
  6. Five Unannounced OnePlus Phones Spotted on Company Site: Tipster
  7. PlayStation 5 Priced at $449, PS5 Digital Edition Below $400: Report
  8. OnePlus 8T Specifications, Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Google Pixel 5 May Launch on September 30 Alongside New Products
  10. New iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE Key Specifications Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple One Announced, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, More Bundled
  2. iPad Air (2020), iPad 8th Gen, Apple Watch SE, Series 6 Launched: Highlights
  3. The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer Finds the Mando Looking for the Jedi
  4. HP Omen Frequency Wireless Headset With 7.1 Surround Sound, Up to 30-Hour Battery Announced
  5. Fitbit Sense’s ECG App Gets Regulatory Approval, Will Be Available From October
  6. Dish TV Starts Shifting Set-Top Box Production to India, First ‘Made in India’ STBs Heading to Market
  7. Poco M2 First Sale Sees 1,30,000 Units Sold on Flipkart
  8. Vivo Watch Teaser Showcases Smartwatch's Design in Full Glory
  9. Sony A7C ‘World’s Smallest and Lightest’ Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera With IBIS Announced
  10. AirPods Pro Update Brings Spatial Audio, Quick Switching Features: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com