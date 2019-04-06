Technology News

Apple Music's US Subscriber Count Said to Overtake Spotify

, 06 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Music's US Subscriber Count Said to Overtake Spotify

The number of Apple Music's paid subscribers has reportedly eclipsed that of Spotify in the US

Highlights

By February end, Apple Music had 28 million subscribers

Spotify's subscriber count stood at 26 million at the same time

Apple Music still behind Spotify in terms of total listener figures

Apple Inc's streaming music service overtook rival Spotify Technology SA in terms of paid subscribers in the United States, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Apple's service had 28 million subscribers as of the end of February compared with Spotify's 26 million paid subscribers, the person said.

Both companies charge $9.99 a month for subscriptions, though Spotify still has more total U.S. listeners than an Apple thanks to an ad-supported free tier of its service with fewer features. Analysts also believe Spotify has a stronger subscriber position than Apple outside the United States.

Neither Apple nor Spotify disclose country-level listener data, and both firms declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Apple has overtaken Spotify on the metric.

Apple's streaming service is part of a broader push at the company to make money off subscriptions and services as iPhone sales slow. Last month the company announced a news, television and gaming subscriptions, as well as a credit card partnership with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Spotify likely still has more paying users than Apple Music, with 96 million premium subscribers and 207 million month active users as of its most recent earnings report in February. The company said in its report that it has 28.8 million premium subscribers and 62.1 million monthly active listeners in its North American region, which includes Canada but not Mexico.

Apple does not regularly disclose how many subscribers it has, and the last official count - 50 million - came almost a year ago in May of 2018.

About 67 million of Spotify's premium subscribers are outside of North America, the company said in its most recent quarterly report.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Music, Spotify
Huawei Allegations Driven by Politics, Not Evidence: UN Telecoms Chief
Pricee
Apple Music's US Subscriber Count Said to Overtake Spotify
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Go
TRENDING
  1. A Complete List of Airtel Digital TV Plans and Packs
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  3. Cool New WhatsApp Features That You’re Probably Not Using Yet
  4. ivo V1901 Spotted on TENAA With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,880mAh Battery
  5. The Next Big Windows 10 Update Won’t Force You to Install It Immediately
  6. A Complete List of Tata Sky Plans and Packs
  7. List of Companies Acquired by Reliance Jio Till Date
  8. Oppo Reno Storage Variants, Colours Revealed; 10X Zoom Edition Confirmed
  9. Poco F1 Update Brings Widevine L1 Support, 60FPS 4K Recording, Game Turbo Mode
  10. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.