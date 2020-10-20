Apple Music TV Launched as Free Music Video Channel in the US

Tech giant Apple has recently launched the channel Apple Music TV which is exclusively for music videos. It will provide free, curated, 24-hour livestream of popular music videos.

According to a report by The Verge, the service is only available for US residents and there's no news if and when Apple Music TV will expand to more countries. It can be accessed from the under the browse tabs on Apple Music and Apple TV app.

Launched on October 19, Apple Music TV kicked off with a countdown of top 100 most streamed songs on Apple music. On October 22, it will play host to veteran rocker Bruce Springsteen to celebrate the release of his upcoming album, Letter to You (releasing October 23). Apart from an interview with Zane Lowe, the channel will stream some of Springsteen's most popular music videos and a special livestream fan event.

Apple Music TV will also host video premieres every Friday at noon (12pm ET). On October 23, it reportedly plans to debut 777 by Japanese artist Joji and Gorgrous by American hip-hop star Saint Jhn.

The new Apple Music TV channel can be seen as a direct shot at YouTube's dominance of the music video space.

In other Apple-related news, the tech giant will be hosting a series of free virtual sessions in India under its Today at Apple initiative. The sessions will encompass subjects such as art, music, photography, and other creative fields. The workshops began on October 17 and will continue till November 29.

