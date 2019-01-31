Apple has announced that Apple Music subscribers can stream songs or videos without buying Wi-Fi on any domestic American Airlines flight from February 1.

"Starting Friday, Apple Music subscribers can enjoy their access to over 50 million songs, playlists and music videos on any domestic American Airlines flight equipped with Viasat satellite Wi-Fi with no Wi-Fi purchase required," Apple said in a blog post on Wednesday.

"American Airlines is the first commercial airline to provide exclusive access to Apple Music through complimentary inflight Wi-Fi," the report added.

To avail Apple Music services during flight, customers on Viasat-equipped aircraft can connect to Wi-Fi at no cost and log in with their Apple Music subscription.

Customers who don't have an Apple Music subscription can get Apple Music, sign up onboard and receive free access for three months.

"With the addition of Apple Music on American flights, we are excited that customers can now enjoy their music in even more places," said Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Apple Music.

Apple Music is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, Apple TV, PC, Android, CarPlay, HomePod, Sonos and Amazon Echo.

