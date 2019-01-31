NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Music to Be Available for Free Streaming on American Airlines Flights

, 31 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Music to Be Available for Free Streaming on American Airlines Flights

Apple has announced that Apple Music subscribers can stream songs or videos without buying Wi-Fi on any domestic American Airlines flight from February 1.

"Starting Friday, Apple Music subscribers can enjoy their access to over 50 million songs, playlists and music videos on any domestic American Airlines flight equipped with Viasat satellite Wi-Fi with no Wi-Fi purchase required," Apple said in a blog post on Wednesday.

"American Airlines is the first commercial airline to provide exclusive access to Apple Music through complimentary inflight Wi-Fi," the report added.

To avail Apple Music services during flight, customers on Viasat-equipped aircraft can connect to Wi-Fi at no cost and log in with their Apple Music subscription.

Customers who don't have an Apple Music subscription can get Apple Music, sign up onboard and receive free access for three months.

"With the addition of Apple Music on American flights, we are excited that customers can now enjoy their music in even more places," said Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Apple Music.

Apple Music is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, Apple TV, PC, Android, CarPlay, HomePod, Sonos and Amazon Echo.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Music, American Airlines
WhatsApp Payments Coming to More Countries Soon, Reveals Zuckerberg
Huawei Mate Mini, Huawei Mate Smart Spotted on EUIPO; P30 Lite Tipped to Sport a Triple Rear Camera, Waterdrop Display
Pricee
Apple Music to Be Available for Free Streaming on American Airlines Flights
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo A3s
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro May Get 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Option, Xiaomi CEO Tips
  2. Jio GigaFiber User Answers All Your Questions About Jio's Broadband Service
  3. OnePlus Pulls OxygenOS Beta Updates for 4 Phones After Reports of Bricking
  4. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Get Their First Software Update
  5. Chrome 72 Rolled Out for Desktop, Android, and iOS Users: Here's What's New
  6. Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Price, Specifications Compared
  7. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  8. SBI Reportedly Left Banking Data of Millions Unprotected Online
  9. Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  10. ISRO Unveils Human Space Flight Centre in Bengaluru
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.