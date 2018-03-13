Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Music Hits 38 Million Paid Subscribers

 
, 13 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Apple Music Hits 38 Million Paid Subscribers

Apple's streaming music service now has 38 million paid subscribers, up from 36 million in February, the company said on Monday.

Apple is locked in race for subscribers with Amazon.com, Alphabet's Google and others as streaming music becomes the dominant form of paid music consumption. Apple's number compares to 71 million premium subscribers at the end of 2017 at industry leader Spotify, which plans to list shares in the coming weeks on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPOT.

Apple said Eddy Cue, senior vice president of Internet software and services, disclosed the most recent subscriber number for Apple Music at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

Amazon Music Unlimited has 16 million paying subscribers, and Pandora Media has 5.48 million total subscribers. Google does not release paid subscriber numbers for its service, Google Play Music.

Apple, Spotify, Google and other services charge $9.99 (roughly Rs. 650) a month for music. Amazon offers its service to members who already pay for its Prime membership, which includes shipping, video content and other benefits, for $7.99 per month.

In addition to its paid service, Spotify also offers an free ad-supported version to help draw users into the service. Apple Music does not offer an ad-based version and instead uses a three-month free trial to lure customers. Cue said Apple has 8 million subscribers currently in the free trial period, the first time Apple has disclosed the number of trial users.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Music, Apps, Entertainment, Internet, SXSW
Xiaomi Mi 7 Spotted as 'Dipper' on Geekbench With Snapdragon 845 SoC
Apple Music Hits 38 Million Paid Subscribers
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Samsung S8 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 5 India Launch Date Is March 14, and It Will Be Sold via Amazon
  2. Mi TV 4A First Flash Sale Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
  3. Lenovo K8 Plus to Be Available at Rs. 7,999 in Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale
  4. Apple to Launch New Entry-Level MacBook Soon: Report
  5. Huawei Y9 (2018) With Four Cameras, Android Oreo Launched
  6. Redmi 5A Price Back to Rs. 5,999 as Xiaomi Rolls Back Inaugural Discount
  7. Google AI That Helped NASA Find Exoplanets Now Available to All
  8. US President Trump Blocks Broadcom Takeover of Qualcomm
  9. Black Panther Becomes Fifth Marvel Film to Earn $1 Billion at Box Office
  10. Oppo F7 With iPhone X-Like Notch Set to Launch in India Soon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.