Technology News
loading

Apple Music Is Offering Free Songs to Play on This Christmas Season

Apple Music users will see exclusive Extended Play (EP) records, playlists, DJ remixes, and a special radio show as a part of the goodies.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 December 2021 18:41 IST
Apple Music Is Offering Free Songs to Play on This Christmas Season

Apple Music is trying to please its subscribers by giving them free songs

Highlights
  • Apple Music has launched a campaign called ‘From Apple Music With Love’
  • Infinity Station Sessions is the first goodie for this season
  • Apple Music will bring more EP records in the coming days

Apple Music is celebrating this Christmas season with its subscribers by giving them free songs from A-list artists including Mariah Carey, Coldplay, Alecia Keys, Elton John, DJ Khaled, and Nile Rodgers, among others. The new offering is available under the ‘From Apple Music With Love' campaign that is currently live in India and around the world. Apple is aiming to please its subscribers and take on the likes of Amazon Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music with its latest move.

Subscribers of Apple Music will see exclusive Extended Play (EP) records, playlists, DJ remixes, and a special radio show as a part of the goodies this Christmas season. There will be exclusive content each day, and the first one in the series is five-song holiday EP record Infinity Station Sessions from Coldplay.

The first piece of content being offered to Apple Music subscribers was recorded in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos to offer a surround sound experience on compatible hardware. The record will include highlights from Coldplay's ninth album Music of the Spheres, alongside a rendition of the British rock band's Christmas Lights from 2010. It will also feature songs including Higher Power, Human Heart, People of the Pride, and Coloratura.

“As we head into the most wonderful time of the year, we're offering exclusive gifts for Apple Music users — just because we love you,” Apple wrote on the Apple Music app, informing users about the offering.

You can expect more EP records and songs to celebrate this Christmas time on Apple Music in the coming days.

Apple Music is available under a free trial for three months. After that, you can get it at Rs. 99 a month under an Individual plan or can share the subscription with five additional members under the Family plan at Rs. 149 a month. Students can also avail a discount on the Apple Music subscription and get it at a monthly charge of Rs. 49. Moreover, Apple recently introduced a Voice plan that you can access via Siri at Rs. 49 a month.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Music, From Apple Music With Love, Apple, Christmas
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
What do Meta's New Safety Initiatives to Protect Women Really Mean for Women in India?

Related Stories

Apple Music Is Offering Free Songs to Play on This Christmas Season
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  2. Moto G12 Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Elon Musk Hypes Dogecoin Again as Answer to High ETH Fees
  4. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Will Be Back in Stock on December 6
  5. OnePlus RT 8GB RAM Variant India Price Tipped
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  7. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  8. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, Poco M4 Details Surface Online
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Realme Book Slim Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Music Is Offering Free Songs to Play on This Christmas Season
  2. Motorola Edge S30 Spotted on US FCC Listing, AnTuTu Benchmark; Battery, Charging Specifications Tipped
  3. Global Smartphone Shipments to Grow 5.3 Percent in 2021 Despite Supply Chain Issues: IDC
  4. Google Photos Locked Folder Feature Starts Arriving for More Android Smartphones
  5. Oppo Inno Day 2021 Event Set for December Second Week, Foldable Smartphone Expected
  6. WhatsApp Beta Testing Skin Tone Combinations for Couple Emojis on Android, Sticker Store on Desktop
  7. Xiaomi 12 Leaked Image Tips 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup
  8. Bumble App Unveils New Profile Design, Revamps Matchmaking Algorithm
  9. Canadian Company Adds Shiba Inu Worth $1.5 Million to Balance Sheet: Here's Why
  10. Pokemon Go Gets Update With Native Refresh Rate Support on iOS for Higher FPS, Smoother Gameplay
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com