Technology News

Apple Music Upgrades 'For You' Section to Serve Theme-Based Recommendations, Regular Updates: Report

, 16 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Music Upgrades 'For You' Section to Serve Theme-Based Recommendations, Regular Updates: Report

Photo Credit: 9to5Mac

Apple Music with upgraded 'For You' section is initially arriving on iOS 12.3 beta and macOS 10.14.5 beta

Highlights

Apple Music starts organising music recommendations by themes

Apple is also updating recommendations more frequently

Users can alter the given recommendations by Love or Dislike them

Apple Music is upgrading the 'For You' section to deliver you enhanced personalisations. With the updates pertaining to uplift the personalised experience, the For You section has started organising music recommendations in the form of themes. It is also set to serve you with new themes and music recommendations in a more frequent way than before. The updated Apple Music experience is reportedly rolling out for iPhone and iPad users on iOS 12.3 beta and for Mac users on macOS 10.14.5 beta.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple Music has upgraded the For You section to showcase music themes and provide personalised suggestions more frequently than before. Apple is also said to organise music recommendations including artists, albums, playlists, and Beats 1 episodes by themes such as 'To Make You Smile' and 'Starting Early'. Also, users can alter the given recommendations by Love or Dislike them.

Apple Music uses various software-based algorithms to recommend music tracks through the For You section. However, it also offers features such as Love and Dislike the available recommendations to tweak the experience and make it more personalised to your taste and preferences.

The new change is rolling out on iOS 12.3 beta for iPhone and iPad users and via iTunes on macOS 10.14.5 beta for Mac users. Some users, however, were able to spot the new addition on devices running iOS 12.2 as well. Moreover, the update is reported to debut for all Apple Music subscribers across all platforms, including Android, in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Apple Music price in India was reduced to as low as Rs. 99 per month. Apple is also spotted as working on possible Google Chromecast support. The recent and ongoing moves are aimed to counter the likes of Amazon Music and Spotify.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Music, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
How SwiftKey Is Using Vernacular and AI to Grow in the Indian Market
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Apple Music Upgrades 'For You' Section to Serve Theme-Based Recommendations, Regular Updates: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch in India on April 24
  2. Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 Price and India Launch Date Revealed
  3. WhatsApp Gets New Doodle UI, Ability to Block Screenshots Spotted
  4. Jio TV App for Android Updated With Picture-in-Picture Support
  5. Airtel Prepaid Users Get 1-Year Free Norton Subscription
  6. Amazon Earth Week Sale Kicks Off With Discounts on Refurbished Products
  7. OnePlus 7 Cases Tip Design Details, SIM Tray Transferred to the Bottom
  8. Redmi Note 7 to Go on Open Sale in India Tomorrow via Flipkart, Mi.com
  9. Thomson 40-Inch Smart TV Review: 4K HDR Under Rs. 21,000 but Is It Any Good?
  10. Mortal Kombat 11 Release Date Broken Internationally
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.