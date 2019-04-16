Apple Music is upgrading the 'For You' section to deliver you enhanced personalisations. With the updates pertaining to uplift the personalised experience, the For You section has started organising music recommendations in the form of themes. It is also set to serve you with new themes and music recommendations in a more frequent way than before. The updated Apple Music experience is reportedly rolling out for iPhone and iPad users on iOS 12.3 beta and for Mac users on macOS 10.14.5 beta.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple Music has upgraded the For You section to showcase music themes and provide personalised suggestions more frequently than before. Apple is also said to organise music recommendations including artists, albums, playlists, and Beats 1 episodes by themes such as 'To Make You Smile' and 'Starting Early'. Also, users can alter the given recommendations by Love or Dislike them.

Apple Music uses various software-based algorithms to recommend music tracks through the For You section. However, it also offers features such as Love and Dislike the available recommendations to tweak the experience and make it more personalised to your taste and preferences.

The new change is rolling out on iOS 12.3 beta for iPhone and iPad users and via iTunes on macOS 10.14.5 beta for Mac users. Some users, however, were able to spot the new addition on devices running iOS 12.2 as well. Moreover, the update is reported to debut for all Apple Music subscribers across all platforms, including Android, in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Apple Music price in India was reduced to as low as Rs. 99 per month. Apple is also spotted as working on possible Google Chromecast support. The recent and ongoing moves are aimed to counter the likes of Amazon Music and Spotify.