Apple Music Embeddable Web Player Widget Now Lets Users Stream Full Songs

 
, 04 June 2018


Highlights

  • Apple Music's interface for the Web player has been updated
  • It will now include a sign-in option
  • You will be able to play full songs, albums, and playlists now

Apple Music has always had an online tool to generate widgets that are commonly used by artists to promote their music on their own sites and blogs. However, latest reports suggest that the widget has received an interface update that enables Apple Music subscribers to log in using their accounts and listen to whole songs, albums, and playlists instead of short previews. Earlier, to listen to full songs in Apple Music users had to go to the iTunes or the mobile app. While there was an option to listen to music samples on the Web, now that appears to be changing.

A hawk-eyed Reddit user has discovered that Apple Music's embeddable Web player now lets users play entire songs, once they sign in to their accounts, 9to5Mac reports. Users can also add albums and playlists to the library without exiting the browser. However, it does not appear to be a full-fledged Web player such as Spotify, since users will not be able to create playlists, browse catalogues, to see what others are listening to.

Here's an example of the new widget. The badges, links, and widgets for Apple Music have been made available on an Apple Music Marketing Tools site. You will have to click on the Sign in button in the top right corner. Now, log in to Apple Music with your account name and password to play the music.

As of now, there is no information on whether there will be a dedicated Web client later. But, there are speculations that Apple could launch a full online Apple Music client that lets users could log in and access their library similar to the Music app on iOS.

However, the latest change is still a refreshing one from Apple Music's previous functionality. It is clear that Apple is taking Web playback seriously, and we might see some related announcement at WWDC 2018. After all, if Apple has to take on Spotify, it has to offer players in all places where the latter is an option.

Further reading: Apple Music, Apple, WWDC, WWDC 2018

