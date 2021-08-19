Technology News
Anthony Mackie Inks New Deal to Lead Captain America 4: Reports

Captain America 4 will pick up after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 19 August 2021 11:02 IST
Anthony Mackie Inks New Deal to Lead Captain America 4: Reports

Photo Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Anthony Mackie as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

  • Captain America 4 release date won’t be before 2023
  • Mackie will return as Sam Wilson/ Captain America
  • At least nine Marvel movies due before Captain America 4

Anthony Mackie will star in Captain America 4, according to reports that The Falcon and Winter Soldier actor has finalised a new deal with Marvel, in what is the most inevitable piece of news due since late April. Mackie will return as his Marvel Cinematic Universe character Sam Wilson/ Captain America — previously, the Falcon — with the as-yet untitled new Captain America movie following on from the events of the Disney+ series.

Spoilers ahead for The Falcon and Winter Soldier. Captain America 4 will likely pick up some of its breadcrumbs, including the machinations of Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter/ Power Broker, and Wyatt Russell's turn as John Walker/ US Agent. Neither actor is confirmed as yet for Captain America 4.

Deadline first brought word of Mackie having signed a contract to lead Captain America 4, with The Hollywood Reporter confirming shortly after. This comes nearly four months on from the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — which meanwhile has garnered five nominations at the 2021 Emmys — with the existence of Captain America 4 being in the works revealed on the premiere day of the series finale.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator Malcolm Spellman is set as writer on Captain America 4 alongside Dalan Musson, who wrote the MCU Disney+ series' fifth episode “Truth”.

No director is set on Captain America 4, though the last two Captain America movies served as a major launchpad. Anthony and Joe Russo helmed the previous two chapters — 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and 2016's Captain America: Civil War — and then went on to direct the dual mega get-togethers, 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame, two of the biggest and highest-grossing movies of all time. Captain America 4 doesn't have a release date either, but don't expect the movie for a while anyway given how packed the MCU calendar is.

Next up is Marvel's first lead Asian superhero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 3, followed by a new MCU ensemble from Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao in Eternals out late October in India and early November elsewhere, and the Tom Holland threequel Spider-Man: No Way Home closing out the year on December 17.

In 2022, we will have Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25), Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder (May 6), Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (July 8), and Brie Larson-led The Marvels (November 11).

That leaves Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly-starrer Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania for February 2023 with Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, and James Gunn's return to Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May 2023.

Additionally, there are Marvel movies based on Fantastic Four, Blade (with Mahershala Ali), and X-Men in development. Ryan Reynolds-led Deadpool 3 is also officially in the works.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Facebook May Not Lift Ban on Taliban After Afghan Takeover Even if US Softens Its View

