Technology News
loading

Ant-Man 3 Casts Jonathan Majors as Villain Kang the Conqueror: Reports

More time travel and quantum realm incoming?

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 15 September 2020 12:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Ant-Man 3 Casts Jonathan Majors as Villain Kang the Conqueror: Reports

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Morris/HBO

Jonathan Majors in Lovecraft Country

Highlights
  • Ant-Man 3 release date expected to be in 2022
  • Kang is a time-travelling scholar in Marvel comics
  • Majors is best known for HBO’s Lovecraft Country

Ant-Man 3 has found its villain. Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors has reportedly been tapped by Disney-owned Marvel Studios to appear opposite Paul Rudd in the next Ant-Man movie. Majors is said to play Kang the Conqueror, who is a time-travelling scholar in the comics. Time travel through the quantum realm — the latter was introduced in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp — was a big part of Avengers: Endgame, and while it's too soon to say, maybe Ant-Man 3 will continue that thread in a different direction, throwing Kang the Conqueror into the mix.

Deadline first brought word of Majors' casting in Ant-Man 3, with Variety confirming soon after. The former noted that people familiar with the matter have said that Majors will likely play the supervillain Kang the Conqueror. In the comics, Kang begins his journey as Nathaniel Richards in the 31st century, before travelling back to ancient Egypt, the 20th century, and beyond. Kang doesn't have any superpowers per se, but wields 40th-century technology thanks to his time-travelling. There are several other versions of Kang in the comics too, which Marvel could use.

Majors got his first leading role in the 2019 drama The Last Black Man in San Francisco. This year, he starred in Spike Lee's Vietnam-set war drama Da 5 Bloods, and has since been the male lead for the HBO supernatural horror drama Lovecraft Country — currently airing weekly on Disney+ Hotstar — that counts J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele as executive producers. Majors' next role is opposite Idris Elba in the Netflix Western film The Harder They Fall, which also stars Regina King, Zazie Beetz, and Lakeith Stanfield.

Peyton Reed — who directed both 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp — is confirmed to return at the helm of Ant-Man 3. Reed will work off a script by Jeff Loveness, who wrote multiple episodes of Rick and Morty season 4, and over 200 episodes of the late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Rudd returns as Scott Lang / Ant-Man and will be joined by Evangeline Lily as Hope van Dyne / Wasp.

Ant-Man 3 is expected to release in 2022. If that happens, we'll get five Marvel movies in 2022, which seems very unlikely.

Before that, we've Black Widow in November, Eternals in February 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in May 2021, Spider-Man 3 in December 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder in February 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in March 2022, Black Panther II in May 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 in July 2022.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ant Man, Ant Man 3, Jonathan Majors, Marvel, MCU, Disney
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000

Related Stories

Ant-Man 3 Casts Jonathan Majors as Villain Kang the Conqueror: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 20 Series Set to Launch in India on September 21
  2. Samsung Galaxy F Series Phone to Launch in India Next Month: Report
  3. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  4. Redmi 9A 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Model Launched
  5. OnePlus 8T Specifications, Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  6. New iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE Key Specifications Leaked
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Get Champagne Gold Variant in India
  8. LG Wing Dual-Display Phone With ‘Swivel Mode’, Gimbal Camera Launched
  9. Redmi 9i Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. PlayStation 5 Priced at $449, PS5 Digital Edition Below $400: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Verizon to Acquire Prepaid Mobile Service Tracfone in $6.25 Billion Deal
  2. Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000
  3. Ant-Man 3 Casts Jonathan Majors as Villain Kang the Conqueror: Reports
  4. OnePlus Nord With 6GB RAM and 64GB Storage to Go on Sale in India on September 21 for Rs. 24,999
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Get a New Champagne Gold Variant in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Venus Discovered to Have Traces of Phosphine Gas Linked to Life on Earth
  7. TRAI Says No Regulatory Framework Needed for OTT Services
  8. Google Pixel 5 May Launch on September 30 Alongside Chromecast and Smart Speaker
  9. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  10. Apple Event: New iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE Specifications Leaked Hours Before Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com