Technology News
loading

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Now the Setting for a Talk Show From Rogue One Writer Gary Whitta

It’s called Animal Talking with Gary Whitta and it will feature guests, music, and comedy. Just like any other late-night talk show.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 29 April 2020 12:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Now the Setting for a Talk Show From Rogue One Writer Gary Whitta

Photo Credit: Whitta/Nintendo

A still from Animal Talking with Gary Whitta episode 1

Highlights
  • New episodes of Animal Talking with Gary Whitta every Thursday
  • Virtual set inspired by other late-night talk shows, Whitta admits
  • Animal Crossing has become a huge hit during global lockdown

Looking for a new late-night talk show? Gary Whitta — best known for co-writing the story to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story — just launched one inside a video game. Over the weekend, Whitta kicked off Animal Talking with Gary Whitta, his own late-night talk show inside the Nintendo Switch life simulation game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. New episodes will premiere Thursday at 7:30am IST (Wednesday at 7pm PT in the US) on the Amazon-owned live streaming service Twitch. Each episode will then be edited and uploaded to YouTube, in addition to a highlight reel for those who can't spare the time.

In the first episode of Animal Talking with Gary Whitta — made available Monday on YouTube — Whitta admits that he's channelling other late-night TV shows like The Tonight Show, The Late Show, The Larry Sanders Show - and Between Two Ferns. That's clear from the virtual set, which includes a host desk, a couch for guests, a city scape wallpaper, a drum kit on one side and a standalone mic on the other end, multiple fake plants (thanks to Larry Sanders), spot lights, and television cameras. Video editor Adam Nickerson stands on the drums for Animal Talking with Gary Whitta.

Just like other late-night shows, Whitta said Animal Talking with Gary Whitta will have celebrity guests, jokes, topical comedy, and music. The first episode featured actor and former gaming news host Naomi Kyle, whose Animal Crossing: New Horizons character dutifully sat on the couch, as Whitta and Kyle engaged in conversation on the Twitch live-stream. Whitta even interviewed Nickerson, who wrapped up the premiere's over-an-hour-long run on the drums, while credits rolled across the screen. You know, just like on an actual late-night show.

Whitta is likely the first to start a late-night show inside a video game, during a time — thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — when all the actual late-night programmes have been forced to host from their respective homes. That includes everyone from Jimmy Fallon to Stephen Colbert. The late-night variety show Saturday Night Live has been forced off live broadcasts, with nearly all of its cast members putting together sketches remotely.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the perfect fit for Whitta's new talk-show, in more ways than one. The obvious one is that it allows for the level of customisation that Whitta needed to create the virtual set. Moreover, the new Animal Crossing game — launched March 20 — partially owes its success to lockdown orders across the globe, with people at home looking for some sort of escapism. New Horizons reportedly sold over 5 million digital copies in its first month after launch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Animal Crossing, Animal Crossing New Horizons, Gary Whitta, Animal Talking with Gary Whitta, Nintendo Switch, Twitch, YouTube
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
PUBG Now Available for Free on Google Stadia, More Games Announced at Stadia Connect
D2h to Launch a Combo Offer to Bundle HD RF Set-Top Box, Magic Stick, Site Listing Tips
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Related Stories

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Now the Setting for a Talk Show From Rogue One Writer Gary Whitta
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Gets Messenger Rooms Integration in Latest Beta: Report
  2. Amazon Pay Later Launched in India, Aims to Provide Instant Credit
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Are Now Listed for Pre-Bookings in India
  4. Idea Nirvana Postpaid to Become Vodafone RED in Eight Telecom Circles
  5. OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger India Price Officially Revealed
  6. Why New The Flash, Supergirl Episodes Aren’t on Streaming in India
  7. Mi Note 10 Lite Set to Launch on April 30, Xiaomi Reveals
  8. Massive Asteroid to Zip Past Earth Tomorrow, NASA Says ‘It Poses No Threat’
  9. Xiaomi May Soon Launch a 65-Inch OLED TV With Dolby Vision HDR
  10. Here's the List of Devices Getting MIUI 12 Update by Xiaomi
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Wants to Help You Avoid COVID-19 Related Online Scams
  2. Huami Amazfit X Smartwatch With Curved AMOLED Display Launched
  3. WhatsApp Gets Facebook Messenger Rooms Integration in Latest Beta Version, Feature Not Functional Yet: Report
  4. D2h to Launch a Combo Offer to Bundle HD RF Set-Top Box, Magic Stick, Site Listing Tips
  5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Now the Setting for a Talk Show From Rogue One Writer Gary Whitta
  6. PUBG Now Available for Free on Google Stadia, More Games Announced at Stadia Connect
  7. Xiaomi May Soon Launch a 65-Inch OLED TV With Dolby Vision HDR
  8. WhatsApp Looks to Enter Lending Market in India: Report
  9. Realme PaySa Teased to Get UPI-Based Payments Support ‘Soon’
  10. Netflix, T-Series in ‘Final’ Talks to Bring Multiple Movies Directly to Streaming: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com