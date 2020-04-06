Technology News
Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan Starrer Premieres on Disney+ Hotstar After Theatrical Run Cut Short

Angrezi Medium can be streamed by Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscribers.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 6 April 2020 17:00 IST
Angrezi Medium hit the theatres on March 13, but had a short run due to coronavirus crisis

Angrezi Medium hit the theatres on March 13, but had a short run due to coronavirus crisis

Highlights
  • Angrezi Medium is getting a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar
  • Irrfan Khan took to Twitter to share the information about the release
  • Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium

Actor Irrfan Khan on Sunday announced that his comedy-drama Angrezi Medium that hit the theatres on March 13, but had a short run due to the coronavirus crisis, is now getting a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. The 53-year-old star took to Twitter to share the information about the release of his movie on the streaming platform.

"Hop on to the dreamy roller-coaster ride with this father-daughter duo as we bring to you the World Digital Premiere of #AngreziMedium only on @DisneyplusHSVIP! Watch now," the actor tweeted.

Angrezi Medium can be streamed by Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscribers without any additional charges.

The movie made Rs. 4.03 crores on its opening day at the box office.

Its first-day collection was severely affected following the closure of cinema halls in several states due to the coronavirus threat, according to film critic Taran Adarsh.

Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, which starred Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.

The movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan.



 
 

