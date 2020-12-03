Technology News
loading

Amazon in Talks to Buy Podcast Publisher Wondery: Report

Wondery boasts of being the world's largest independent podcast publisher.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 3 December 2020 10:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon in Talks to Buy Podcast Publisher Wondery: Report

Amazon is facing increased scrutiny from antitrust enforcers for its growing dominance over key sectors

Highlights
  • Amazon already offers some podcasts through its music app
  • Wondery explored the potential for acquisition with Apple and Sony
  • Wondery seeks $300 million (roughly Rs. 2,200 crores) or more from suitor

Internet giant Amazon is in talks to buy podcast publisher Wondery, which serves up hit audio shows Dr. Death and Serial, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

West Hollywood-based Wondery boasts of being the world's largest independent podcast publisher, and has reportedly also explored the potential for acquisition with Apple and Sony Music Entertainment.

Industry tracker Podtrac ranked Wondery as being the fourth most listened to podcast publisher in the US in November, with slightly more than 9 million people tuning in to audio programmes it hosts.

Podcasts have boomed in popularity, with people tuning in to hear compelling real or scripted stories as well as interviews.

Launched in 2016, Wondery has won audiences for shows such as Dr. Death, Dirty John, Business Wars, The Shrink Next Door, and Gladiator.

Wondery is seeking $300 million (roughly Rs. 2,200 crores) or more from a suitor, according to US media reports.

Amazon and Wondery both declined to comment on the report.

Word that Wondery is open to being bought comes as its chief executive Hernan Lopez defends himself against federal criminal charges over alleged bribes paid for broadcasting rights to major soccer tournaments while he worked as a Fox executive.

Amazon, which already offers some podcasts through its music app, is facing increased scrutiny from antitrust enforcers for its growing dominance over key sectors of the economy as it expands in retail and streaming media.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Podcasts, Wondery
Twitter Expands Hate Speech Rules to Include Race, Ethnicity and National Origin

Related Stories

Amazon in Talks to Buy Podcast Publisher Wondery: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  3. Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i India Variant Details Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  4. Oppo Reno 5 Series May Launch on December 10
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 12 Update With New Camera Filters
  6. Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory Telescope Collapses
  7. Everything You Need to Know About Cyberpunk 2077
  8. Vivo V20 Pro First Impressions
  9. FAU-G Mobile Game Goes Live on Google Play
  10. Realme ‘Race’, Oppo Find X3, and Other Phones Based on Snapdragon 888 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel's Habana Starts to Chip Away at Nvidia in Cloud With AWS Deal
  2. Google Violated US Labour Laws in Clampdown on Worker Organising, Regulator Says
  3. China’s Chang’e 5 Probe Completes Lunar Sample Collection, Prepares to Return
  4. Amazon in Talks to Buy Podcast Publisher Wondery: Report
  5. Twitter Expands Hate Speech Rules to Include Race, Ethnicity and National Origin
  6. FAU-G Pre-Registrations on Google Play Cross 1 Million in 3 Days, Announces Developer
  7. Google Maps Getting ‘Ride Services’ Menu Entry to Provide Accurate Ride-Sharing Fares: Report
  8. Sennheiser HD 560S Headphones Launched in India, Aimed at Analytical Listening Sessions
  9. Snapdragon 888: Realme ‘Race’, Red Magic 6, Oppo Find X3, and Other Upcoming Phones Based on the New SoC From Qualcomm
  10. ZTE Blade V2021 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Dimensity 720 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com