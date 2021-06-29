Amazon Vinyl of the Month Club is the latest subscription service from the e-commerce giant that sends members a vinyl record every month. Subscribers will get a vinyl record from the 1960s and 1970s that will be chosen at random by curators at Amazon Music. The subscription service is currently available for users in the US and there's no information if and when other regions will get it. Additionally, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers in the US will now get Disney+ subscription for six months at no additional cost.

The Vinyl of the Month Club service from Amazon was silently released a few months ago and early subscribers have already received Pink Floyd's The Wall and The Clash's London Calling vinyl records. The Vinyl of the Month Club was spotted by Rolling Stone. The subscription service costs $24.99 (roughly Rs. 1,860) per month per vinyl record and users have the option to skip a month or cancel the subscription at any point in time. Amazon will also not levy any delivery charges for sending the vinyl records to its subscribers.

But subscribers of the Vinyl of the Month Club won't be able to manually select the vinyl record they get each month. The record for each month is selected by curators at Amazon Music and would range from the 1960s to the 1970s. The listing on Amazon's website lists Aretha Franklin, Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin, Miles Davis, and Pink Floyd as the artists that fit the criteria of the vinyl record subscription service.

Notably, subscribers don't need an Amazon Prime account to purchase Vinyl of the Month Club subscription. However, it can be expected that this may change as Amazon Prime members generally get a better deal for many Amazon services.

According to Rolling Stone, the subscription service seems value for money at its current price. Pink Floyd's The Wall costs $47.33 (roughly Rs. 3,500) and The Clash's London Calling costs $27.14 (roughly Rs. 2,000) individually. However, it is worth noting that it is not guaranteed that the vinyl record received every month would cost more than the monthly subscription cost.

Also worth noting is that subscribers can return, at no extra cost, the record they've received provided it's in "new and unused condition". It is recommended to listen to the album online before opening a new record if you're unsure about the album you've received. Alternatively, users also have the option to trade their vinyl records with vinyl record collectors.

Separately, Amazon has announced that Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers in the US will be getting free Disney+ subscription through a new promotion. New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers would get Disney+ subscription for six months and existing subscribers would get it for three months, at no extra cost. Amazon Music Unlimited costs $7.99 (roughly Rs. 600) per month in the US. Once the promotional scheme is over, Disney+ can be subscribed for $7.99 per month. Notably, the promotional scheme is not applicable for users who already have a Disney+ subscription.

