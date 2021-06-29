Technology News
loading

Amazon Launches Vinyl of the Month Club Subscription, Amazon Music Unlimited Brings 6 Months of Disney Plus

Amazon Vinyl of the Month Club members will get a new vinyl every month for $24.99 (roughly Rs. 1,860).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 29 June 2021 13:57 IST
Amazon Launches Vinyl of the Month Club Subscription, Amazon Music Unlimited Brings 6 Months of Disney Plus

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon's Vinyl of the Month Club will give users vinyl records from the 1960s and 1970s

Highlights
  • Amazon Vinyl of the Month Club is currently available only in the US
  • Vinyl records for each month are selected by curators at Amazon
  • Vinyl of the Month Club subscribers have already received 2 vinyl records

Amazon Vinyl of the Month Club is the latest subscription service from the e-commerce giant that sends members a vinyl record every month. Subscribers will get a vinyl record from the 1960s and 1970s that will be chosen at random by curators at Amazon Music. The subscription service is currently available for users in the US and there's no information if and when other regions will get it. Additionally, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers in the US will now get Disney+ subscription for six months at no additional cost.

The Vinyl of the Month Club service from Amazon was silently released a few months ago and early subscribers have already received Pink Floyd's The Wall and The Clash's London Calling vinyl records. The Vinyl of the Month Club was spotted by Rolling Stone. The subscription service costs $24.99 (roughly Rs. 1,860) per month per vinyl record and users have the option to skip a month or cancel the subscription at any point in time. Amazon will also not levy any delivery charges for sending the vinyl records to its subscribers.

But subscribers of the Vinyl of the Month Club won't be able to manually select the vinyl record they get each month. The record for each month is selected by curators at Amazon Music and would range from the 1960s to the 1970s. The listing on Amazon's website lists Aretha Franklin, Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin, Miles Davis, and Pink Floyd as the artists that fit the criteria of the vinyl record subscription service.

Notably, subscribers don't need an Amazon Prime account to purchase Vinyl of the Month Club subscription. However, it can be expected that this may change as Amazon Prime members generally get a better deal for many Amazon services.

According to Rolling Stone, the subscription service seems value for money at its current price. Pink Floyd's The Wall costs $47.33 (roughly Rs. 3,500) and The Clash's London Calling costs $27.14 (roughly Rs. 2,000) individually. However, it is worth noting that it is not guaranteed that the vinyl record received every month would cost more than the monthly subscription cost.

Also worth noting is that subscribers can return, at no extra cost, the record they've received provided it's in "new and unused condition". It is recommended to listen to the album online before opening a new record if you're unsure about the album you've received. Alternatively, users also have the option to trade their vinyl records with vinyl record collectors.

Separately, Amazon has announced that Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers in the US will be getting free Disney+ subscription through a new promotion. New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers would get Disney+ subscription for six months and existing subscribers would get it for three months, at no extra cost. Amazon Music Unlimited costs $7.99 (roughly Rs. 600) per month in the US. Once the promotional scheme is over, Disney+ can be subscribed for $7.99 per month. Notably, the promotional scheme is not applicable for users who already have a Disney+ subscription.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Music, Amazon Vinyl of the Month Club, Vinyl Records, Amazon Prime, Amazon Music Unlimited, Rolling Stone
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Microsoft Office is Getting a Visual Refresh, 64-Bit ARM Support for Windows 11: All Details
India’s Offensive Cyber Capability Pakistan-Focussed and Not Tuned Towards China, Study Claims

Related Stories

Amazon Launches Vinyl of the Month Club Subscription, Amazon Music Unlimited Brings 6 Months of Disney Plus
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Introduces Rs. 3,499 Annual Prepaid Plan With 3GB Daily Data
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Renders Show Triple Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Display
  3. Windows 11 May Rollout in October, Insider Preview Available for Testing
  4. Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online: All the Details
  5. Redmi Note 10T With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched
  6. Vivo X60t Pro+ With Periscope Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched
  7. Google Messages SMS App Gets Useful New Features in India: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing
  9. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  10. Realme X7 Max 5G Review: Powerful Processor, But Not for Everyone
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Sees Significant Growth in Indian PC Market, Thanks to Official Online Store: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy M10s Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India: Report
  3. Google Pixel 5a May Be Launched in August: Report
  4. Jio Rs. 3,499 Annual Prepaid Plan With 3GB Data Per Day Launched
  5. Google Messages SMS App Gets Auto Deletion of OTPs, Categories Feature in India
  6. India’s Offensive Cyber Capability Pakistan-Focussed and Not Tuned Towards China, Study Claims
  7. Ivy And Ace, Veloretti’s Vintage Style E-Bikes, Now Start Mass Production
  8. Amazon Launches Vinyl of the Month Club Subscription, Amazon Music Unlimited Brings 6 Months of Disney Plus
  9. Microsoft Office is Getting a Visual Refresh, 64-Bit ARM Support for Windows 11: All Details
  10. LG C1, LG G1 2021 OLED TVs Getting Updated With Dolby Vision HDR at 4K 120Hz Gaming Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com