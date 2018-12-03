Amazon has announced its first Tamil-language series for Prime Video in Vella Raja, along with a trailer and release date: this Friday, December 7. The drug-world drama stars Bobby Simha (Jigarthanda) and Parvatii Nair (Yennai Arindhaal), has been directed by Guhan Senniappan (Sawaari) and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, founded by brothers S.R. Prabhu and S.R. Prakashbabu. Vella Raja is a ‘Prime Exclusive' series and not a ‘Prime Original', which defines whether Amazon acquires or produces a show, respectively.

Here's the official synopsis for Vella Raja from Amazon Prime Video India:

“Set in the heart of North Chennai in the iconic Bawa Lodge, Vella Raja revolves around the lives of characters who find themselves embroiled in a hostage situation while staying at the lodge. Notorious drug lord Deva, who has used the lodge as a hideout after a cocaine heist, must now escape with his loot while avoiding traps set by the police and his rivals.”

Simha is a National Award-winning actor, while Nair is a rising presence in the Tamil film industry with a sizeable social media following. Additionally, Vella Raja also stars Kaali Venkat (Mersal), K. Yuthan Balaji (Nagarvalam), Gayathrie Shankar (Rummy), and Sharath Ravi (Madras Mansion). Vishal Chandrashekar (Jil Jung Juk) has composed the background score for Amazon's first Tamil series. Vella Raja has also been dubbed in Hindi and Telugu, in addition to the standard subtitling options.

“We are very excited and curious to come forward and present a bold story in Tamil, at a grand scale,” Prahbu said in a prepared statement. “It has always been our effort to provide quality entertainment through all our works. Like always, we have delved deeper into each character, establishing their back-stories and building a complex, grim, dark drug world with undertones of humour in this Prime Exclusive series. With a thrilling story line, credible directors, producers, and with a strong cast, we believe, this venture will be liked by Prime Video audiences.”

“We have seen great response from consumers on Tamil content with our line-up of blockbuster films,” Prime Video's India content head Vijay Subramaniam added. “We are now excited to collaborate with Dream Warrior Pictures to showcase Vella Raja, our first Tamil Prime Exclusive Series. This reaffirms Amazon Prime Video's commitment of telling great stories across languages. We will continue to work hard to bring best-in-class content across international, regional and local titles to our customers in India and globally.”

Vella Raja is out December 7 on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.