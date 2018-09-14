Amazon Prime Video’s next original series, a dating reality show called Hear Me. Love Me. hosted by Shilpa Shetty, now has a release date: September 28. All episodes will be available on the same day. The upcoming Prime Original, announced back in April, marks the streaming-service debut for Shetty, who is best known for her roles in Indian films such as Phir Milenge (2004) and Dhadkan (2000).

Based on the original concept of FremantleMedia’s Israeli production company Abot Hameiri, Hear Me. Love Me. revolves around the idea of blind dating. On the show, young women aged 21-32 go on “virtual dates” with three guys in a day, all with the help of a GoPro attached to the chest of their respective dates. The idea is to “eliminate looks as a deciding factor”.

In addition to her role as host, Shetty will help the female contestants choose from the three men at the end of the day. Hear Me. Love Me. is a production of FremantleMedia India, the same company behind reality shows such as Indian Idol, X-Factor India, and India’s Got Talent.

Shetty has previously served as a judge in several reality shows on TV, including Colors’ Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa – India's version of Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars – Star India’s Nach Baliye, and Sony India’s Super Dancer.

“I am thrilled to make my digital debut with Amazon Prime Video with this unique reality show,” Shetty said in a statement in April. “I am sure all of us have wondered if looks are everything when it comes to dating. Hear Me. Love Me. puts this concept to the test! The format of this unusual and edgy reality show revolves around dating through the heart. The show tries to uncover what each contestant values the most in their date!”