Technology News
loading

Amazon Prime Video Introduces Profiles Like Netflix — Finally

You can have a total of six profiles.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 20 March 2020 12:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Prime Video Introduces Profiles Like Netflix — Finally

Photo Credit: Amazon

The new Prime Video profile icon in the top-right

Highlights
  • Prime Video profiles have avatars that can’t be changed, for now
  • In India, Prime was affordable enough to have your own account
  • Amazon says Prime Video profiles available in select countries

It's finally happened. After years of lagging behind its biggest competitor, Amazon Prime Video has finally introduced profiles. That means you and your family members can finally have your own separate recommendations, watch history, season progress, and watch list. In a bid to outdo Netflix, Prime Video subscribers can now create up to six profiles, up from Netflix's five. For those who have kids, you can choose to designate any of them as a kid's profile at the time of creation. You can also choose to let your children use the “Kids” profile that exists by default. New profiles can be deleted, except for the primary one. Though profiles have different-coloured avatars, there's no option to change them currently.

This is great news for Prime Video viewers, especially in countries where the price of a Prime subscription — in the US, it costs $119 (about Rs. 8,900) a year — was too exorbitant to get a second subscription, just to have your own profile. Amazon did allow you to link two accounts as part of an Amazon Household, though that was hardly ideal, given you can't log into multiple Prime Video accounts on shared devices. In India, Prime has always been a lot more affordable — it still costs just Rs. 999 a year — for everyone to have their own membership. Now with profiles, Prime Video becomes a better family service.

Amazon says that Prime Video profiles are currently available in selected countries only. If you're not seeing them in your region, that's probably why. Moreover, profile creation and management is only supported on select devices: Android and iOS devices, Fire tablets, Prime Video app on Fire TV (India-only), Chromecast, and select Apple TVs, and in browsers everywhere. You can't create, edit, or delete Prime Video profiles on the Fire TV home screen, Alexa devices with a screen, Fire Gen 9 or below tablets, and other living room devices.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video India
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Get James Bond 007-Branded Special Edition Kevlar Case

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Video Introduces Profiles Like Netflix — Finally
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  2. HMD Connect Global Data SIM Card Will Keep You Connected in 120 Countries
  3. Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 Launched by HMD Global
  4. Flipkart's Sale Brings 'Lowest' Prices on Popular Phones
  5. Blaupunkt BTW Pro True Wireless Earphones Review
  6. Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix Series ‘She’ Needs More of Vijay Varma
  7. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  8. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Introduces Profiles Like Netflix — Finally
  2. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Get James Bond 007-Branded Special Edition Kevlar Case
  3. Microsoft Teams Hits 44 Million Users, Gaining 12 Million in a Week Thanks to Coronavirus
  4. Facebook Desktop Redesign Rolling Out to Users Worldwide; Dark Mode, Centralised Tabs and More
  5. Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 With 2 Years of Guaranteed Android Version Updates Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Nokia 5310 Feature Phone with Dual Front Speakers, FM Radio Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Limits Online iPhone Purchases to Two per Person Amid Coronavirus
  8. Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate Announced, Brings 'Unprecedented Alignment Between PC and Xbox Series X'
  9. HMD Connect Is a Global Data SIM Card From Nokia Phone Maker That Works in 120 Countries
  10. Google Unveils Camera Go App With Portrait Mode for Android Go Users, Nokia 1.3 to Get It First
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.