Amazon Prime Video, Netflix Sued Over Obscene Content in India

, 14 November 2018
Highlights

  • The Delhi High Court has sought the Centre's response on a plea
  • A petition was filed by an NGO, Justice for Rights
  • Alleged obscene content was said to be in violation of Indian Penal Code

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre's response on a plea for removal of vulgar and sexually explicit content from online platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and others.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V. Kameswar Rao listed the matter for further hearing on February 8.

The petition was filed by NGO, Justice for Rights. Advocate Harpreet S. Hora appearing for the NGO sought a law or guidelines for regulating such contents available like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other similar platforms.

The petitioner said online platforms offered vulgar, sexually explicit, pornographic, profane, virulent, religiously forbidden and morally unethical contents in order to attract more subscribers and generate profit.

The NGO alleged that most of the contents available was in violation of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.



Amazon Prime Video, Netflix Sued Over Obscene Content in India
