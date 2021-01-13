Technology News
loading

Prime Video Mobile Edition Launched to Compete With Netflix’s Entry Level Plan

Starting at Rs. 89 per month and rolling out first to Airtel prepaid customers.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 13 January 2021 13:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Prime Video Mobile Edition Launched to Compete With Netflix’s Entry Level Plan

Photo Credit: Amazon

Highlights
  • Prime Video Mobile Edition goes live 2pm on Wednesday
  • Airtel customers can upgrade to full Amazon Prime as well
  • India is the first market to get a mobile-only Prime Video plan

Amazon India has launched a mobile-only plan for Prime Video — it's called Prime Video Mobile Edition — to compete with Netflix's Rs. 199 mobile-only plan, in what marks a global first for the ecommerce-first company. Unlike Netflix, Amazon's Prime Video Mobile Edition is tied directly to your prepaid plan. Amazon is collaborating with Airtel to kick off Prime Video Mobile Edition, with the Prime Video content available bundled with Airtel recharge packs starting at Rs. 89. All Airtel prepaid customers will be eligible for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video Mobile Edition. You can sign up for Prime Video Mobile Edition starting 2pm on Wednesday, January 13 (that's today).

The Best Movie and Television Streaming Services in India

Just like Netflix's “Mobile” plan, Prime Video Mobile Edition will offer standard-definition (SD) video quality on a single device. But unlike Netflix, you can choose to upgrade to the full Prime Video experience — that includes multiple profiles, simultaneous streaming, access on TV, and HD/ 4K content. You can get 30 days of Amazon Prime by recharging your Airtel prepaid number with Rs. 131 — Amazon Prime costs Rs. 129 per month if you subscribe directly — or as part of the Rs. 349 prepaid plan that lasts for 28 days but also offers unlimited calling and 2GB data per day. This isn't exactly new, as Airtel has offered Amazon Prime on prepaid plans since 2018.

But if you're happy to enjoy Prime Video on your mobile only, here are the Airtel prepaid plans that get you access to Prime Video Mobile Edition. All of them are available on the Airtel Thanks app, or can be purchased at over a million Airtel stores across India.

Recharge Amazon benefit Calls Data Validity
Rs. 89 Prime Video Mobile Edition - 6GB 28 days
Rs. 131 Amazon Prime membership - - 30 days
Rs. 299 Prime Video Mobile Edition Unlimited calling 1.5GB per day 28 days
Rs. 349 Amazon Prime membership Unlimited calling 2GB per day 28 days

Amazon Prime Video's worldwide VP Jay Marine said in a mailed statement: “India is one of our fastest growing territories in the world with very high engagement rates. Buoyed by this response, we want to double-down by offering our much-loved entertainment content to an even larger base of Indian customers. Given high mobile broadband penetration in the country, the mobile phone has become one of the most widely used streaming devices. With the launch of Prime Video Mobile Edition we look forward to entertaining every Indian with our Exclusive and Original content.”

Amazon Prime Video's India director and country general manager Gaurav Gandhi added: “Over the last 4 years, Prime Video has become the country's most loved premium streaming service with viewership coming from over 4,300 towns and cities. We believe that the Mobile Edition plan will further accelerate Prime Video's adoption in India and allow an even larger number of customers to access our popular entertainment content. This initiative for Amazon, is designed not just to give customers more choice (of plans) but also easy access to subscribe to Prime Video along with mobile data plans. We are happy to collaborate with Airtel as our first partner in India for Prime Video Mobile Edition.”

Bharti Airtel's chief marketing officer Shashwat Sharma added: “At Airtel, we are deeply passionate about delivering a differentiated experience to our customers through our Airtel Thanks program. We are happy to partner with Amazon to democratize quality digital entertainment in India by leveraging Airtel's core strengths of quality customers, deep distribution and best-in-class network for video.”

Amazon's director for mobile business development Sameer Batra said: “We are delighted to have Airtel as our first roll-out partner for Prime Video Mobile Edition. This collaboration marks the deepening of the strategic association between Amazon and Airtel. Smartphones powered by pre-paid connections and affordable data are ubiquitous to a large base of Indian customers – Mobile Edition will make Prime Video synonymous to quality entertainment for this large customer group. We look forward to expanding the reach of our service to the entire pre-paid customer base in India.”

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video India, Prime Video Mobile Edition, Amazon, Amazon India, Airtel, Airtel Thanks, Bharti Airtel
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Google Meet Adds Troubleshooting Menu to Let Users Analyse Network and Performance Issues

Related Stories

Prime Video Mobile Edition Launched to Compete With Netflix’s Entry Level Plan
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. If You Build for India, You Build For World: Signal Co-Founder To NDTV
  2. Amazon Takes on Netflix’s ‘Mobile’ Plan With Prime Video Mobile Edition
  3. How 80TB of Parler Posts, Videos, and Other Data Was Leaked
  4. Netflix Unveils 2021 Movie Slate With 70 Titles, Many More to Come
  5. Vivo Y12s Arrives in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  6. Realme 100W Soundbar Review
  7. GeForce RTX 3060 Mid-Range GPU With Ray Tracing Launched: Price in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra Colour Variants Leaked Online
  9. A Beginner’s Guide to Bitcoin in India
  10. Vivo Y31 Posters Tip Key Specifications, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion 7, Slim 7, Legion 5, 5 Pro With AMD Ryzen 5000-Series CPUs, GeForce RTX 30-Series GPUs Launched
  2. Prime Video Mobile Edition Launched to Compete With Netflix’s Entry Level Plan
  3. Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched at $130
  4. Google Meet Adds Troubleshooting Menu to Let Users Analyse Network and Performance Issues
  5. Samsung Unveils Exynos 2100 SoC to Answer Snapdragon 888, Announces AMD GPU on Next Chipset
  6. Alcatel 3L (2021), Alcatel 1S (2021), Alcatel 1L (2021) Phones, Alcatel 1T 7 Wi-Fi Tablet Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Vivo Y31 Posters Surface Online With Key Specifications, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. No Time to Die Release Date Set to Be Delayed Again: Reports
  9. Amazon Tells Court Booting Parler After US Capitol Violence Was Justified, Urging Not to Restore Web Services
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Colour Options Tipped Through Fresh Renders, Pre-Order Offers Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com