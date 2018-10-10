Amazon Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer for its next original series Mirzapur, created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, and executive produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment. All four were also involved with Amazon’s first Indian original, the cricket-themed Inside Edge. The show stars Ali Fazal (Khamoshiyan), Pankaj Tripathi (Gangs of Wasseypur), Rasika Dugal (Chutney), and Shweta Tripathi (Masaan). A full-length trailer will follow on October 23.

The first Mirzapur teaser is centred on introducing a character called Kaleen Bhaiya, who runs a business of weapons and ammunition in the titular city. The 30-second clip has shots of a storage facility where guns are rolled up into carpets, before a voiceover from Kaleen Bhaiya concludes: “In this business, either you are on our side, or you are against us.”

Gurmmeet Singh, who helmed one episode and worked as an associate producer on Inside Edge, has directed Mirzapur. Anshuman created Inside Edge, Krishna wrote a couple of episodes, while both Akhtar and Sidwani played the same executive producer roles on the series. Inside Edge was recently nominated for best drama series at the 2018 International Emmys, alongside Netflix’s La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) and two others from Brazil and the UK.

Mirzapur is one of a dozen local projects in the works at Amazon Prime Video. It follows Inside Edge, the crime thriller Breathe, the comedy reality series Comicstaan, and the dating reality series Hear Me. Love Me. Amazon is aiming for a late 2018 release for Mirzapur, though we don’t have an official confirmation yet.