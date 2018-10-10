NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon Prime Video Releases First Teaser Trailer for Indian Original Series Mirzapur

, 10 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Prime Video Releases First Teaser Trailer for Indian Original Series Mirzapur

Highlights

  • Mirzapur is Amazon's next Indian original series
  • Co-produced by Farhan Akhtar
  • Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal are part of the cast

Amazon Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer for its next original series Mirzapur, created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, and executive produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment. All four were also involved with Amazon’s first Indian original, the cricket-themed Inside Edge. The show stars Ali Fazal (Khamoshiyan), Pankaj Tripathi (Gangs of Wasseypur), Rasika Dugal (Chutney), and Shweta Tripathi (Masaan). A full-length trailer will follow on October 23.

The first Mirzapur teaser is centred on introducing a character called Kaleen Bhaiya, who runs a business of weapons and ammunition in the titular city. The 30-second clip has shots of a storage facility where guns are rolled up into carpets, before a voiceover from Kaleen Bhaiya concludes: “In this business, either you are on our side, or you are against us.”

 

Gurmmeet Singh, who helmed one episode and worked as an associate producer on Inside Edge, has directed Mirzapur. Anshuman created Inside Edge, Krishna wrote a couple of episodes, while both Akhtar and Sidwani played the same executive producer roles on the series. Inside Edge was recently nominated for best drama series at the 2018 International Emmys, alongside Netflix’s La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) and two others from Brazil and the UK.

Mirzapur is one of a dozen local projects in the works at Amazon Prime Video. It follows Inside Edge, the crime thriller Breathe, the comedy reality series Comicstaan, and the dating reality series Hear Me. Love Me. Amazon is aiming for a late 2018 release for Mirzapur, though we don’t have an official confirmation yet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon India, Amazon Prime Video, Mirzapur, Farhan Akhtar
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Oppo K1 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Up to 6GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
Billion Capture Plus
Amazon Prime Video Releases First Teaser Trailer for Indian Original Series Mirzapur
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Cut for Festive Season, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  2. Oppo K1 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Up to 6GB RAM Launched
  3. Panasonic Eluga Ray 600 With 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Google Chromecast Gets Redesigned With 15 Percent Faster Performance
  5. Google Pixel 3 vs OnePlus 6 vs iPhone XS vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  6. Google Pixel 3 Price in India Revealed: Launch Event Highlights
  7. Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Streaming Media Player Launched, Up for Pre-Orders
  8. OnePlus 6T India Pre-Bookings Now Open via Amazon, Freebies Revealed
  9. Vivo V9 Pro to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  10. Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL With Improved Cameras and More Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.