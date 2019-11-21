Technology News
loading

Amazon Prime Video Censors Madam Secretary in India Over Hindu Nationalism Subplot

Amazon Prime Video has removed an episode of Madam Secretary in India, which dealt with Hindu nationalism and violence against Muslims in India.

By | Updated: 21 November 2019 13:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Prime Video Censors Madam Secretary in India Over Hindu Nationalism Subplot

Photo Credit: David M. Russell/CBS

Colin Powell, Hillary Clinton, Madeleine Albright, and Téa Leoni in Madam Secretary season 5 premiere

Highlights
  • Madam Secretary season 5, episode 1 missing on Prime Video in India
  • Episode deals with Hindu nationalism, violence against Muslims
  • A big step back for Prime Video, and sets a dangerous precedent

Amazon Prime Video is back with self-censorship. The Jeff Bezos-owned streaming service has removed an episode of CBS political drama Madam Secretary in India, which dealt with Hindu nationalism, Saffron terror, and violence against Muslims and other minorities in India. Additionally, the episode also included the words “India-occupied Kashmir” in a dialogue. Amazon declined to comment. Gadgets 360 has also reached out to CBS, and we will update this story when we hear back from them.

Firstpost was the first to highlight the missing Madam Secretary episode, and Gadgets 360 has since confirmed that the fifth season premiere, “E Pluribus Unum”, is unavailable on Prime Video in India. Amazon subscribers who open Madam Secretary season 5 on their TVs are dropped onto the second episode thumbnail straightaway, since the first episode can't be played. Viewers can still scroll back to the first episode, which simply states, “This video is currently unavailable” without informing audiences why that is the case.

madam secretary prime video Madam Secretary

The episode that has been removed and is hence “unavailable”
Photo Credit: Amazon India

It's strange for Amazon to have taken such a step for a fictional series, especially something like Madam Secretary, which has been dubbed as “the ultimate form of political escapism” by critics for presenting and dealing with political problems that are introduced, complicated, and resolved to fit each episode's roughly 40-minute runtime. (That's typical of cable shows that run into two dozen episodes every season, since viewers tend to tune in and out.) In the past, it has either axed parts of an episode (The Grand Tour) or hidden an episode from the home page (American Gods) that involved cows — considered a sacred animal by Hindus — in ways that some viewers may not approve of.

Netflix, Amazon Said to Face Censorship Threat in India

This new self-censorship move takes Amazon back to its early days in India, when the service had opted to blur most nudity and excise all forms of profanity from content on its platform, in what it termed “Indian sensibilities”. Over time, Amazon changed its policy, fearing it was driving potential subscribers away — either to other platforms or to piracy — by offering them censored versions. American Gods' dual release — both censored and uncensored versions — one of which was only available via search, was a step forward, as was the decision to quietly release an unedited cut of Lipstick Under My Burkha, which had gone through cuts by the CBFC, India's film censor board.

Amazon Prime Video's Censorship Dance Continues in India With The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

If you're a Madam Secretary fan, you're likely wondering why an episode from October last year — that's when Madam Secretary season 5, episode 1 “E Pluribus Unum” originally aired in the US — is now in the news. That's because Amazon's deal with CBS only brings Madam Secretary seasons over half a year later after the season has finished. Madam Secretary season 5 completed its run in April this year, and arrived on Prime Video in India only last week. (And though episode 1 is not available, you can watch a clip on creator Barbara Hall's Twitter account.) Meanwhile, the show is already deep into its shortened sixth and final season, which concludes in December in the US.

Those who saw the first four seasons of Madam Secretary on Prime Video will now naturally have to look elsewhere to retain continuity. Amazon's decision to remove the Madam Secretary season 5 premiere is not only pushing audiences back to piracy and giving them reasons to not pay for its streaming service, but more importantly, it represents a big step back for the platform when the government is said to be mulling censorship laws.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Video, Madam Secretary, Amazon Prime Video India, CBS
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Amazon to Open More 'Amazon Go' Cashierless Supermarkets Next Year
Twitter Experiments With Scheduling Tweets From Its Web Interface
Honor Smartphones
Amazon Prime Video Censors Madam Secretary in India Over Hindu Nationalism Subplot
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Photos Show Evidence of Life on Mars, Claims Scientist
  2. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  3. What Is FASTag? How to Get It and Recharge: All You Need to Know
  4. iPhone 11 Series Smart Battery Cases Offer '50 Percent More Battery Life'
  5. Redmi Note 5 Gets MIUI 11 Update in India With October Security Patch
  6. Realme X2 Pro First Impressions
  7. Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Redmi K20 Pro
  8. Nokia 2.2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 5,999
  9. Mi Band 3i Teased to Launch in India on November 21
  10. Realme 5s vs Realme 5: What's the Difference?
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Censors Madam Secretary in India Over Hindu Nationalism Subplot
  2. Twitter Experiments With Scheduling Tweets From Its Web Interface
  3. Amazon to Open More 'Amazon Go' Cashierless Supermarkets Next Year
  4. Apple Cancels Premiere of The Banker Over 'Concerns'
  5. Chandrayaan-2: Vikram Hard Landed Within 500 Metres of Landing Site, Says Government
  6. Nokia 2.2 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 5,999
  7. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Smart Battery Cases Launched, Offer Quick Camera Button, 50 Percent Longer Battery Life
  8. Spark Email App Gets Dark Mode on Android, iOS; Full Support for iPadOS
  9. Google Bars Elections Ads From Using Political Leanings, Voter Data
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Series Confirmed to Launch in December With ColorOS 7 and Dual-Mode 5G Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.