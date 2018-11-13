NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon Prime Video Introduces Hindi User Interface in India

, 13 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Prime Video Introduces Hindi User Interface in India

Highlights

  • Amazon Prime Video adds Hindi language support
  • It will be available on the Amazon Prime Video app and on PrimeVideo.com
  • You can select Hindi language option from the Settings menu

Aiming to bring next 100 million users to its Prime Membership from India, Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced it has added a Hindi language user interface (UI) to its search, navigation and customer support.

The Hindi language support will be available on the Amazon Prime Video app and on PrimeVideo.com.

"As Prime Video's customer base expands across India, we believe it becomes important to not just offer content in local languages, but to also give customers the option to access the Prime Video app and website in their language of choice," Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Head, Business, Amazon Prime Video India, said in a statement.

"We are delighted to make Prime Video available in Hindi, so that a large base of our audience has an even more engaging experience on our service," Gandhi added.

The growing selection of Prime Video's content can also be watched with descriptions and subtitles in Hindi language.

Members who choose to switch to Hindi experience on Prime Video can select Hindi language option from the settings menu of their Prime Video app for iOS and Android devices or personal computers via PrimeVideo.com and also through connected devices like smart TVs, gaming consoles such as Xbox One and PS3.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon prime, Amazon Prime Video
After Conquering the World, Smartphone Faces Uncertain Future
Pricee
Amazon Prime Video Introduces Hindi User Interface in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 8.1 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: Expected Specifications
  2. OnePlus 7 Said to Not Support 5G, Separate 5G Phone to Launch Next Year
  3. Vivo Z1 Lite With Snapdragon 626 SoC, Dual Camera Setup Launched
  4. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy A9 With 4 Rear Cameras Said to Launch in India This Month
  6. Realme 2 Pro, 1 to Get ColorOS 5.2 This Month; Realme 2 and C1 Later
  7. iPad Pro (2018) India Launch Date Revealed, Pre-Orders Now Open
  8. WhatsApp Tipped to Soon Get a Sticker Search Feature
  9. Flipkart Group CEO Binny Bansal Resigns After Misconduct Probe
  10. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Has Introduced Recently
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.