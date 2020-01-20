Technology News
loading

Amazon Prime Video Orders Inside Edge Season 3, Announces 2 Shows, Unveils First Look for 5 More

Mumbai Diaries – 26/11 and Sons of Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers the two new shows. First looks for Four More Shots Please season 2, Gormint, The Last Hour, Dilli, and Paatal Lok.

By | Updated: 20 January 2020 13:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Prime Video Orders Inside Edge Season 3, Announces 2 Shows, Unveils First Look for 5 More

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Shweta Tripathi in Mirzapur season 2

Highlights
  • No release dates revealed for any of the 11 Amazon series
  • Konkana Sen Sharma stars in Mumbai Diaries – 26/11
  • Sons of Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers is about the kabaddi team

With founder and CEO Jeff Bezos in India last week, Amazon Prime Video took the opportunity to make a bunch of announcements. Chief among those were the cricket-themed drama Inside Edge being renewed for season 3, a new series about the 2008 Mumbai attacks from director Nikkhil Advani and starring Konkana Sen Sharma called Mumbai Diaries – 26/11, and Sons of Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, a new unscripted series about the eponymous Pro Kabaddi League team. Alongside, we got first looks at Four More Shots Please season 2, political satire Gormint, crime thriller The Last Hour, Ali Abbas Zafar's political drama Dilli, and Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma's thriller Paatal Lok. And there was a further peek at Mirzapur season 2, Breathe season 2, and romantic musical Bandish Bandits.

Despite a poorly-received second run, Inside Edge will return for a third season. Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Aamir Bashir, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta, and Sapna Pabbi will reprise their respective roles. Creator Karan Anshuman will return as directors alongside newcomer Kanishk Varma, who previously worked as an associate producer on Amazon's family comedy Mind the Malhotras. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment will executive produce Inside Edge season 3. No production start or release date has been set, but it won't be as long as the delay between seasons 1 and 2, for sure.

In Mumbai Diaries – 26/11, Advani will reportedly offer a fictionalised look at the efforts of the Cama & Albless Hospital staff to keep patients safe from the terrorists, who killed at least 166 and injured over 300 people across four days in the city. The glimpses in the video confirm that, with scenes set inside a hospital and police vehicles rushing to respond to the mayhem. Mohit Raina and Tina Desai are also part of the Mumbai Diaries – 26/11 cast alongside Sen Sharma. It's been produced by Emmay Entertainment.

Amazon hasn't revealed much about Sons of Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, except that it has been produced by BBC Productions. We see the team during training and a glimpse at Jaipur Pink Panthers owner Abhishek Bachchan, who also appears in the video thanks to his leading role in crime thriller Breathe season 2.

In Four More Shots Please season 2, sisters Rangita Nandy and Ishita Nandy — daughters of Pritish Nandy, who produces the Amazon series — are now co-showrunners on the women-centric comedy-drama. Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J, Lisa Ray, and Milind Soman will reprise their role, alongside Shibani Dandekar. Nupur Asthana has directed Four More Shots Please season 2.

Gormint was created by All India Bakchod co-founder Gursimran Khamba, who was ousted from the show in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him during the #MeToo movement. Only Much Louder, which has a long-term association with both AIB and Amazon, and which had drawn fire for its workplace culture and treatment of female employees, still remains as producer. Amol Palekar, Manav Kaul, Shikha Talsania, Girish Kulkarni star in Gormint.

The Last Hour is a crime thriller created by Amit Kumar (Monsoon Shootout), with Oscar-winner Asif Kapadia as producer, alongside Anupama Minz and Kumar. Fission Features is the production house. Starring Sanjay Kapoor and Raima Sen, The Last Hour features “a supernatural twist” and is “set in a small picturesque hill station in the Himalayas.”

Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub, and Sarah Jane Dias star in Zafar's Dilli, which was announced last year without a title. Dilli explores “the dark corners of Indian politics. Where powerful politicians, and those who aspire to be, sow chaos and manipulate others to control the country, ruthless pragmatism contrasts with the frustrations and aspirations of contemporary India and the ideals of the country's youth.” Zafar directed, and produced with Himanshu Mehra, via Offside Entertainment. Gaurav Solanki is the writer.

That leaves Sharma's Paatal Lok, which was also announced last year without a title. Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, and Jaideep Ahlawat star in Paatal Lok, with Sharma as writer and showrunner. It is “an investigative thriller that also acts as a scathing commentary of modern-day Indian society and politics.” Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films has produced Paatal Lok.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Video, Amazon India, Inside Edge season 3, Sons of Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Four More Shots Please season 2, Gormint, The Last Hour, Dilli, Paatal Lok, Mirzapur season 2, Breathe season 2, Bandish Bandits, Mumbai Diaries 26 11, Mumbai Diaries 26/11
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Samsung Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41 Camera and Battery Specifications Leaked

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Video Orders Inside Edge Season 3, Announces 2 Shows, Unveils First Look for 5 More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone May Not Be as Expensive as Galaxy Fold
  3. Xiaomi Rumoured to Launch Mi 10 Series on February 11
  4. Poco F2 Lite Sketchy Live Images Appear in YouTuber’s Inbox
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Smartphones
  6. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Leak Tips 120Hz Display, 10x Optical Zoom, More
  8. Oppo F15 Review
  9. Realme 3 Pro Receiving Android 10 Update With Realme UI in India
  10. Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 Begins: All the Best Offers Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Orders Inside Edge Season 3, Announces 2 Shows, Unveils First Look for 5 More
  2. Samsung Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41 Camera and Battery Specifications Leaked
  3. COAI Seeks Bare Minimum Regulation From TRAI: Rajan Mathews
  4. Facebook Says Technical Error Caused Vulgar Translation of Chinese Leader Xi Jinping's Name
  5. Apple TV+ Announces, Renews, and Unveils Release Dates for Eight Series in Total
  6. Mi 10 Release Date Rumoured for February 11; Mi 10 Pro 5G Live Images Leaked
  7. Samsung Appoints New Mobile Chief, Roh Tae-moon
  8. WhatsApp to End Support for Select Android, iOS Devices on February 1: How to Save Chats
  9. Government Said to Explore Use of AI to Tackle Social Media Misuse
  10. Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro: Release Date, Expected Price, Specifications, Features, Latest News
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.