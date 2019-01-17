Amazon Prime Video has announced the cast and release date for its next original series from India, Made in Heaven, which centres on two wedding planners, Tara and Karan, based in New Delhi. Created by frequent collaborators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara), Made in Heaven stars Sobhita Dhulipala (Raman Raghav 2.0), Arjun Mathur (Brij Mohan Amar Rahe), Kalki Koechlin (Margarita with a Straw), Jim Sarbh (Neerja), Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi (Titli). Out of the six, only Mathur's role is known yet: he plays Karan. Made in Heaven is out March 8, 2019 on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

“Their stories unfold over the course of an opulent wedding season, and as tradition jostles with modern aspirations against a backdrop of the ‘Big Fat Indian Wedding', many secrets and many lies are revealed,” reads Amazon's official description for Made in Heaven. The show has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Media & Entertainment, and Ms. Akhtar's Tiger Baby. Sidhwani and Mr. Akhtar executive produced the series, alongside Nitya Mehra (Baar Baar Dekho), who is one of four directors with Ms. Akhtar, Alankrita Shrivastava (Lipstick Under My Burkha), and Prashant Nair (Umrika). Shrivastava is also the writer.

This marks the third partnership between Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment, following the International Emmy-nominated 2017 cricket drama Inside Edge, and last year's crime drama Mirzapur. For Amazon, this becomes the second Prime Original series for 2019, in addition to the upcoming comedy series Four More Shots Please!, out January 25. Made in Heaven will be the first streaming series for Ms. Akhtar, and her second streaming project after directing one of four shorts in Netflix's anthology film Lust Stories. Akhtar and Kagti have worked together on several films over the years, including the upcoming Gully Boy, out next month.

Dhulipala made her acting debut with Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0. She will be next seen in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior and Moothon. Mathur was the lead in Netflix's Brij Mohan Amar Rahe and was most recently seen as Rahul Gandhi in The Accidental Prime Minister. Koechlin is known for her roles in Margarita with a Straw, Dev.D, and That Girl in Yellow Boots. She was last seen in the Eros Now series Smoke, and has a role in Akhtar's Gully Boy as well. Sarbh shot to fame with Neerja and starred alongside Koechlin in Smoke. Arora and Raghuvanshi played an unwilling couple in Titli. Arora was most recently seen in Manto, while Raghuvanshi was one of three female leads in Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain.

Made in Heaven releases March 8, 2019 on Amazon Prime Video in India and across the world.