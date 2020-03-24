With most kids at home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Amazon Prime Video has decided to offer more than 60 children's TV shows, movies, and nursery rhymes for free in India and around the world. That includes the likes of Peppa Pig, Inspector Chingum, Kalari Kids, a bunch of Chhota Bheem and Super Bheem movies, and Amazon originals such as The Stinky & Dirty Show, Just Add Magic, and The Dangerous Book for Boys. Content will vary by region, Amazon says, due to rights' availability. It is working with studios to license more content.

All you need to access the free kids' content on Prime Video is an Amazon account. You do not need an active Prime membership. All the free content works with Prime Video's new profiles feature as well, for those who have multiple kids in their household. Amazon has set up a landing page that shows all the stuff you can watch for free. Follow this link. It's neatly divided into categories: preschool, kids aged 6 – 11, popular shows and movies i.e. third-party content, and lastly, one for rhymes, which are incredibly popular with Indian parents.

Amongst nursery rhymes, most, if not all, of the stuff is from ChuChu TV. In the movies section, beyond the Bheem franchise, you've titles such as Kid Krrish, Tales of Siva, Mighty Raju, and Snow Queen. Among TV shows, you've Raju the Auto-rickshaw, Sherazade The Untold Stories, Guddu the Great, Cat vs Keet, and Atchoo. And in the originals department, you'll also find Lost in Oz, Niko and the Sword of Light, Little Big Awesome, Danger & Eggs, Costume Quest, and Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street.

