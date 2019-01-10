Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for Four More Shots Please!, its upcoming half-hour romantic comedy-drama series centred on the lives of four “urban, imperfect, modern Indian women and their perfect, life-affirming, friendship”. Produced by Pritish Nandy, created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, and directed by Anu Menon (Waiting), Four More Shots Please! stars Sayani Gupta (Inside Edge), Kirti Kulhari (Pink), TV presenter Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo (PK), alongside a supporting ensemble of Prateik Babbar (Dhobi Ghat), Lisa Ray (Water), Milind Soman (Bajirao Mastani), Neil Bhoopalam (24: India), Amrita Puri (Aisha), and Sapna Pabbi (24: India). The release date for Four More Shots Please! is January 25, 2019.

The first Four More Shots Please! trailer introduces the four leads of the show: Anjana (Kulhari), a single mother who has a roller-coaster relationship with her ex, Damini (Gupta), an independent journalist who prefers masturbation to sex because it's efficient, Siddhi (Gagroo), a virgin who thinks her mother hates her, and Umang (Bani), who's bi-curious and sexually adventurous. Amazon says Four More Shots Please! will be “replete with pop cultural references” and will “capture their no-holds-barred banter and rapport, revealing their lovable imperfections and how they navigate modern life with its high and lows, contradictions and dichotomies”.

“From the moment I read the first page of the script, I have been excited about the release of Four More Shots, Please!,” Menon said in a prepared statement. “The show is determinedly front-footed and is an unapologetic take on the highs and lows of being a modern millennial Indian woman. It is sassy, sexy, funny, glamorous but it also packs an emotional punch, tugging at your heart when you least expect it. Directing this Prime Original Series has been both an exhilarating and liberating experience for me, with both, Amazon Prime Video and Pritish Nandy Communications giving me not just complete freedom but also the right kind of support to help bring my vision alive.”

“It is always our endeavour, through our films, to strike a chord with relatable stories, stories that capture the spirit of today's India, the new India that is often missing from our cinema,” Mr. Nandy said. “With our debut digital venture, we intend to take this ahead and explore what cinema is yet to brave. Four More Shots Please! takes you on a unique journey that today's audiences will identify with. Yes, it is about women—four young urban women whose lives and loves we follow, whose passion and fierce individuality we celebrate—but it is also a delightful insight into what modern day relationships are based on. Friendship, love, compassion, and a joyous celebration of what brings them together. The show has been put together largely by a women crew too, led by Rangita and Anu and in Amazon Prime Video we have found the perfect partner to explore the sheer magic of this genre.”

All 10 episodes of Four More Shots Please! are out January 25, 2019 on Amazon Prime Video in India and across the world.