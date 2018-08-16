Amazon Prime Video Gets Its First Dolby Atmos Show in Jack Ryan

Jack Ryan, starring The Office alum John Krasinski and out August 31, is set to be the first Prime Original series that will be available in Dolby Atmos. Amazon also announced Wednesday that Jack Ryan would also support Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ with select compatible systems.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers will be able to enjoy Jack Ryan in Dolby Atmos on several devices including Fire TV and Fire TV Cube as well as supported TVs, sound bars, and home theatre systems. Both Atmos and Vision will only be available on certain TVs and audio devices in the beginning, said Dolby, but it didn’t detail which those would be.

While Atmos-enabled content is only now rolling out to Prime Video, Amazon's subscription-based video streaming service has had Dolby Vision for over two years now. Netflix’s first Dolby Atmos content arrived last June with Bong Joon-ho's Okja, which has since expanded to include the likes of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Marvel’s The Punisher, Lost in Space, Altered Carbon, Bright, Dark, Death Note, Godless, and Mudbound among others.

“Amazon is committed to delivering immersive and compelling content to our Prime Video members around the world,” Greg Hart, Prime Video VP, said in a statement. “Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision will enhance the action-packed scenes in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and make viewers feel like they are at the center of the story.”

“Dolby enables spectacular audio and visual experiences that take your favorite entertainment to the next level,” added John Couling, senior VP of commercial partnerships at Dolby Laboratories. “Through our growing work with Amazon, we can now bring more lifelike experiences to Prime members.”