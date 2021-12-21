Technology News
Amazon Prime Video Partners With New Zealand Cricket, to Livestream Matches Starting January 2022

Amazon Prime Video bagged a multi-year deal with New Zealand Cricket in November 2020.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 December 2021 11:04 IST
Amazon Prime Video Partners With New Zealand Cricket, to Livestream Matches Starting January 2022

Photo Credit: New Zealand Cricket

Amazon Prime Video will livestream all Men's and Women's cricket matches played in New Zealand

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Video will stream the first match on January 1, 2022
  • It is the first video platform to have a contract with major cricket boar
  • Amazon Prime Video will show a variety of cricketing programmes as well

Amazon Prime Video announced on Monday, December 20, that it will start exclusively streaming cricket matches. The OTT platform has announced a partnership with the New Zealand Cricket and will livestream matches starting January 2022. In November 2020, Amazon became the first streaming service in India to bag the exclusive match-streaming rights from a major cricketing board. Viewers in India will also be able to view India's Men's cricket team and Women's cricket team's tours of New Zealand next year.

Through a press release, Amazon announced that it will now stream live cricket matches starting January 1, 2022 on its Prime Video platform. The matches will be visible on a carousel for Live Cricket or users can search for "New Zealand Cricket" in the search bar. The matches can be streamed on the website, mobile app, smart TVs, set-top-boxes, Fire TV sticks, and other compatible devices.

In November 2020, the video streaming platform bagged a multiyear contract with New Zealand Cricket to stream international Men's and Women's cricket matches played in New Zealand.

The first match that will be streamed will be the test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh. The match will commence on January 1, 2022. Indian viewers can tune in to the match from 3:30am IST on each day of the game. Prime Video will also show a variety of cricketing programmes, highlights of previous matches, and the highlights of the recently concluded matches as well.

Viewers will also be able to stream South Africa's tour of New Zealand in February 2022, Australia's tour of New Zealand in March 2022, as well as Netherland's tour in March/ April 2022. Furthermore, Amazon Prime Video will also stream India's tour of New Zealand for the Women's cricket team in February 2022 and the Men's cricket team in November 2022.

Satvik Khare
Amazon Prime Video Partners With New Zealand Cricket, to Livestream Matches Starting January 2022
