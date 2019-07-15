To further aid its Prime Day celebrations, Amazon Prime Video has released first looks for five upcoming Indian originals, which includes the second seasons of both crime thriller Breathe and cricket drama Inside Edge, in addition to the likes of romantic musical Bandish Bandits, action drama The Family Man, and historical war epic miniseries The Forgotten Army, all of which have previously been announced in the past. Unfortunately, there are no release dates mentioned for any of the five Prime Originals, though Gadgets 360 understands that all of them are expected to premiere in the second half of 2019.

Abhishek Bachchan, who was cast in Breathe season 2 last December, opens the new teaser for Prime Video's upcoming Indian programming. There are a few shots from Inside Edge season 2, followed by Bandish Bandits, a Jodhpur, Rajasthan-set “young, dynamic love story between Radhe, a skilled Indian classical singer shackled by centuries of tradition and Tamanna, a free-spirited pop star who makes up for her mediocre talent with her skills as a seasoned performer.” We then get a first look at Manoj Bajpayee's lead character in The Family Man, with director Kabir Khan's series conversion of his 1999 documentary, The Forgotten Army, closing out the short clip.

“Inside Edge season 2 […] goes deeper into the world of power and politics behind India's favourite sport,” Prime Video's India head and content chief Vijay Subramaniam told Gadgets 360 recently. “And the Mumbai Mavericks, and all the rivalries, and everything that makes the sport the perfect entertainment that it is.

“The Family Man is super exciting. It's the show that Raj [Nidimoru] and [Krishna] D.K. have helmed. It has Manoj Bajpayee in the lead and essentially, I can sum it up by saying, 'Middle-class guy, world-class spy.' So it talks about this really kick-ass undercover agent who on the one side is trying to thwart big terrorist threat to the country while on the other hand is managing all the trials and tribulations of being a middle-class husband and father. It's got great comedy in it. It's a taut action adventure piece. And it has the unique guts that Raj & D.K. bring to almost all their stories.

“And then we've got [The] Forgotten Army, Kabir's magnum opus. We're very proud to be presenting it to our customers. And we've got a couple more shows that are planned; we're looking at another five of them. A couple of unscripted ones as well in the in the back half [of 2019].”

Additionally, Subramaniam noted that Prime Video plans “10 to 12 shows” in 2020. For now in 2019, we've had four in the lacklustre comedy-drama Four More Shots Please!, the Zoya Akhtar-directed wedding planner drama Made in Heaven, the insipid family sitcom Mind the Malhotras, and the second season of reality competition Comicstaan.