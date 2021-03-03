Technology News
loading

Tandav Row: Amazon Issues ‘Unconditional’ Apology After Complaints That Series Hurt Religious Sentiments

Amazon said that it apologises "unconditionally to anyone who felt hurt” for scenes in its original drama series Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 March 2021 10:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tandav Row: Amazon Issues ‘Unconditional’ Apology After Complaints That Series Hurt Religious Sentiments

Photo Credit: Amazon

Tandav is an Amazon Prime Original political drama starring Saif Ali Khan

Highlights
  • Amazon's apology was unprecedented
  • A senior police official said authorities would continue investigating
  • India is a critical growth market for Amazon

Amazon's Prime Video streaming service on Tuesday issued a rare apology to its Indian viewers for some scenes in its original political drama series Tandav, which allegedly offended Hindu religious beliefs.

Tandav, a Hindi word meaning "fury", stars top Bollywood actors. In several states it has faced police complaints and court cases alleging the show had depicted Hindu gods and goddesses in a derogatory manner, and offended religious beliefs. Lawmakers from India's ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party have also criticised it.

In a statement titled "Amazon Prime Video Apologises", the company on Tuesday said it deeply regrets viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable.

Amazon apologises "unconditionally to anyone who felt hurt," it said, adding that it will continue to develop content while respecting the diversity of audiences' culture and beliefs.

The Tandav controversy escalated last week when police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh questioned one of Amazon's top executives for hours in one case filed against the show.

Asked about the company apology, a senior state police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said authorities would continue investigating the matter.

Shows on streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime have often faced complaints in India for obscenity or offending beliefs, but the latest controversy involving the Amazon show Tandav is among the highest-profile cases.

An Indian media and entertainment industry executive said Amazon's apology was unprecedented and showed that big US conglomerates can capitulate to political or cultural demands. The executive spoke on condition of anonymity.

In January 2020, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos attended a Prime Video event in Mumbai with Bollywood stars and announced it would double down on its investments. He said Prime Video was doing well globally "but nowhere it's doing better than India".

India is a critical growth market for Amazon, where it has committed investments of $6.5 billion (roughly Rs. 47,610 crores), with interests in e-commerce, video streaming, cloud computing, and other areas.

Amazon is currently also facing calls for a ban after Reuters last month reported the US firm had for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its India website and used them to circumvent the country's strict foreign investment regulations.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tandav, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon
How Dunzo Achieved 40x Growth in India in Two Years
Tesla Assured of Lower Cost of Manufacturing Vehicles in India Than China

Related Stories

Tandav Row: Amazon Issues ‘Unconditional’ Apology After Complaints That Series Hurt Religious Sentiments
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22
  2. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
  3. Instagram Adds Live Rooms Feature to Let Up to 4 People Live Stream Together
  4. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  5. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch
  6. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  7. Netflix India Unveils 15 Series for 2021, Including 5 New TV Shows
  8. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  9. Redmi Display 27-Inch Monitor With Full-HD Panel, 75Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy A32 4G India Price Leaks Ahead of March 5 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Launching on Android, iOS on March 25, Pre-Register to Get Blue Hyena Skin
  2. Tandav Row: Amazon Prime India Head Aparna Purohit’s Anticipatory Bail Plea Supreme Court Hearing on March 4
  3. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
  4. Netflix Unveils 13 Indian Movies for 2021, With 5 New Films Led by Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Others
  5. SoundCloud to Adopt New 'Fan-Powered' Artist Payments Method
  6. Microsoft Teams Gets End-to-End Encryption, Channel-Sharing, Webinar Support for 1,000 Attendees, and More
  7. iPhone X Exploded Claims User in Australia Suing Apple for Second-Degree Burns
  8. Volvo to Go All Electric by 2030, Sell Exclusively Online
  9. Netflix Renews Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, The Big Day for Season 2
  10. Netflix Unveils 4 Indian Documentaries – From Karan Johar, Leena Yadav, Vice, and India Today
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com